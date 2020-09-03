AUT And The Helen Clark Foundation To Continue Partnership

Press Release – Helen Clark Foundation

AUT and The Helen Clark Foundation are delighted to announce that they have renewed their partnership which will see them continue to share expertise to deliver an evidence-based perspective on policy issues.

Launched in March 2019, The Helen Clark Foundation is an independent public policy think tank that publishes research and recommendations on policy issues that New Zealanders care deeply about, with the goal of contributing to a fairer, more sustainable and inclusive society.

Auckland University of Technology (AUT) and The AUT Policy Observatory are partnering with the Helen Clark Foundation while the Foundation becomes established. This aligns with the University’s commitment to research for the public good, and public communication of research. The University supports the Foundation’s aim to make high quality public policy research more accessible. The MOU between AUT and the Helen Clark Foundation is available on request.

The Foundation’s work to date has ignited public debate on issues such as online harm, drug law reform, loneliness and housing affordability.

“Non-partisan research and contributions to public policy have a crucial role to play in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. We are living in an era of heightened partisanship and vested interests which actively obstruct efforts to pursue evidence-based policy. The Foundation facilitates policy debate in thought provoking ways, drawing on international experience” Helen Clark Foundation Executive Director Kathy Errington said.

“Public policy impacts the lives of all New Zealanders and AUT is proud to support the Helen Clark Foundation’s work to democratise, highlight and debate issues that matter to our citizens,” said AUT’s Tumuaki/Dean of Te Ara Poutama and Culture and Society, Professor Pare Keiha.

