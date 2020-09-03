All Blacks Experience To Open In December 2020

Press Release – Ngai Tahu Tourism

The exciting new All Blacks Experience in Tāmaki Makaurau (Auckland) is gearing up to welcome manuhiri (visitors) from 2 December 2020.

Construction on the New Zealand Rugby and Ngāi Tahu Tourism joint venture is nearly complete with the final phases of the fit-out on track for the opening despite recent COVID-19 alert level restrictions.

All Blacks Experience board chair Dame Julie Christie says the team is thrilled to be able to announce the opening date for this one-of-a-kind journey.

“We can now confirm we will open this world-class experience to the public in time for the 2020-21 summer holiday season. Like many others, we experienced initial setbacks due to COVID-19, but we are now ready to go!

“There’s a real sense of excitement and anticipation building because the experience is so unique. New Zealand Rugby began this journey seven years ago and to see it now coming to fruition is amazing. We can already see what the final space is going to look like and how visitors are going to interact with it and be moved by it, as they come to understand what rugby means to the people and the players in this country.”

The All Blacks Experience will guide visitors through a state-of-the-art showcase of the All Blacks, the Black Ferns, and our other national rugby teams in black. The centrepiece of the guided tour gives visitors the chance to stand in the middle of the field in a stadium packed with fans, and literally come face-to-face with a four-metre-high haka. The journey also includes first-hand stories from legends of the game, and a chance to try out kicking, catching and lineout skills against today’s All Blacks and Black Ferns, in the hands-on interactive zone. It is located within the SkyCity entertainment precinct at 88 Federal Street and will include a retail outlet.

Dame Julie says recruitment is currently under way for key roles to join the team ahead of the early December opening date.

“We are delighted to be in a position to create these jobs in Tāmaki Makaurau, with opportunities now available for all ages. This is another positive step forward for the tourism industry as we collectively adapt to the challenges created by COVID-19. The All Blacks Experience is excited to be at the forefront of this.”

All vacant positions are now being advertised at https://mahi.ngaitahu.iwi.nz.

To be among the first through the doors fans can now secure tickets on the All Blacks Experience website and keep up to date with progress by following the Facebook page.

The All Blacks Experience is a joint venture partnership between New Zealand Rugby and Ngāi Tahu Tourism.

