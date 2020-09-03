Air New Zealand Announces Departure Of Chief Commercial And Customer Officer

Press Release – Air New Zealand

Air New Zealand’s Chief Commercial and Customer Officer Cam Wallace has resigned from the airline.

He will step away from Air New Zealand on 30 September and will provide consultancy support to Chief Executive Officer Greg Foran until the end of 2020.

Cam Wallace has been with Air New Zealand for 19 years and has held a variety of senior and executive roles.

Air New Zealand Chief Executive Officer Greg Foran says Cam has made an outstanding contribution to the airline.

“Under Cam’s leadership, Air New Zealand’s passenger, cargo and loyalty revenues have experienced unparalleled growth over the past six years. He has been instrumental in developing new market opportunities, growing strategic alliance partnerships, expanding the loyalty footprint, and driving profitable growth throughout the airline’s business.

“Cam has advised me today that given the airline is now effectively a domestic carrier for the foreseeable future that he is resigning to pursue opportunities that meet his global career ambitions.

“On behalf of the Executive and the Board I would like to thank Cam for the contribution he has made over the past 19 years, especially throughout the course of 2020 as the airline has grappled with unprecedented challenges thrust upon it by COVID-19. His global revenue generation experience and deep customer centricity have been critical to our efforts to ensure our airline has a viable future.”

The airline will not be moving immediately to replace Cam’s role and in the interim Greg Foran will take responsibility for leading the Commercial and Customer function.

