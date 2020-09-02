Nozomi Networks Delivers OT And IoT Cybersecurity Via The Schneider Electric Exchange

Press Release – Nozomi Networks

Nozomi Networks Inc. , the leader in OT and IoT security, today announced its products are now available on the Schneider Electric Exchange , making it faster and easier for Schneider Electric customers to integrate Nozomi Networks solutions into their …

Nozomi Networks Inc., the leader in OT and IoT security, today announced its products are now available on the Schneider Electric Exchange, making it faster and easier for Schneider Electric customers to integrate Nozomi Networks solutions into their existing EcoStruxure product architecture and other Schneider Electric energy and automation software, devices and services.

The Schneider Electric Exchange connects the company’s ecosystem of digital partners to accelerate and scale innovation – and provides customers with easier access to the tools they need to operationalise artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) for real-world problems. As a valued Master Technology Partner, Nozomi Networks delivers real-world OT and IoT cybersecurity expertise that’s in high demand and the industrial-strength monitoring and threat detection that Schneider Electric’s customers require. Advanced options like multi-site monitoring in the cloud and new innovations in IoT anomaly detection are available from Nozomi Networks to meet the most advanced cybersecurity requirements.

“Digital transformation is improving our customers’ business performance in ways they never imagined. Connectivity now spans IT, OT and IoT operations and is used to extract, contextualise and apply new levels of rich data,” said Jay Abdallah, Vice President, Cybersecurity Services, Schneider Electric. “Our customers understand that the federation of networks and associated devices and services broadens the attack surface and increases their cyber threats. Therefore cybersecurity can no longer be an afterthought. By including Nozomi Networks on the Schneider Electric Exchange, we speed our customers’ ability to proactively and continually manage their cybersecurity risks across their operations lifecycle, regardless of where they are on their digital journeys.”

Recognised as the market leader in OT and IoT security, Nozomi Networks is valued for superior operational visibility, advanced OT and IoT threat detection and strength across deployments. Nozomi Networks solutions support more than 3.6 million devices in more than 2,400 installations across energy, manufacturing, mining, transportation, utilities, building automation, smart cities and critical infrastructure. Nozomi Networks products are deployable onsite and in the cloud and span IT, OT and IoT to automate the hard work of inventorying, visualising and monitoring industrial control networks through the innovative use of AI and ML. Use cases stretch beyond cybersecurity, and include operations process trouble shooting, asset management and predictive maintenance.

Schneider Electric Exchange includes EcoStruxure solutions, which provide access to the company’s open, interoperable, IoT-enabled system architecture and ecosystem of experts. EcoStruxure is deployed in almost 500,000 sites with the support of 20,000+ developers, 650,000 services providers and partners, 3,000 utilities and connects over two million assets under management. With Nozomi Networks solutions integrated into EcoStruxure, Schneider Electric customers worldwide gain advanced solutions for industrial control system cyber resiliency and real-time operational visibility that span IT, OT and IoT networks.

“Today’s digital enterprise requires a holistic security approach that continually monitors, assesses, adapts and manages converged business and operating systems,” said Chet Namboodri, Nozomi Networks Vice President, Worldwide Business Development & Channel Sales. “We are pleased to continuously grow and strengthen our partnership with Schneider Electric, in this case offering our technology and expertise via a marketplace designed to foster open, transparent collaboration and access to solutions to help protect people, process and profits for Schneider Electric customers around the world.”

###

For more information:

About Schneider Electric

At Schneider, we believe access to energy and digital is a basic human right. We empower all to make the most of their energy and resources, ensuring Life Is On everywhere, for everyone, at every moment. We provide energy and automation digital solutions for efficiency and sustainability. We combine world-leading energy technologies, real-time automation, software and services into integrated solutions for Homes, Buildings, Data Centers, Infrastructure and Industries. We are committed to unleash the infinite possibilities of an open, global, innovative community that is passionate about our Meaningful Purpose, Inclusive and Empowered values. www.se.com

About Nozomi Networks

Nozomi Networks is the leader in OT and IoT security and visibility. We accelerate digital transformation by unifying cybersecurity visibility for the largest critical infrastructure, energy, manufacturing, mining, transportation, building automation and other OT sites around the world. Our innovation and research make it possible to tackle escalating cyber risks through exceptional network visibility, threat detection and operational insight. www.nozominetworks.com

Content Sourced from scoop.co.nz

Original url