A Digital Celebration For Businesses In The North & West

The Westpac Auckland Business Awards 2020 North & West finalist announcements took place last night in true 2020 style by embracing the era of digital experiences and running the function virtually for the first time.

The record number of 744 entries across the 2020 Awards programme this year reflects just how resilient these businesses are, managing to still identify their strengths and tell their stories while navigating one of the toughest years. “Being in business takes courage. These businesses are the risk takers fuelling the success of tomorrow’s Auckland” says Michael Barnett, CEO of the Auckland Business Chamber. “Just entering the Awards is an achievement on its own.”

The high-profile awards, powered by the Auckland Business Chamber, celebrates innovation and creativity. Any Auckland business, of any size, can enter across nine categories in either the North & West, Central or South & East regions. The programme cumulates in three regional gala dinners at the end of the year.

“Businesses are realising the benefits they gain from entering these awards. It makes them stop and analyse what they are doing, which is a valuable practice, and then by showing the courage to be judged they also get to compare and benchmark themselves against the best,” says Mr Barnett.

The finalists announced from each category will now go on to participate in the North & West regional gala dinner ceremony in late October.

Tonight, the celebrations will continue with the finalists for the Central region, followed by South & East on Thursday, being announced in similar live streamed events on the Auckland Business Chamber Facebook page.

For a list of North & West finalists, visit: www.aucklandbusinessawards.co.nz

