Top SEO Trends For 2020

Press Release – 1768degrees.com

Every year, Google does a lot of changes to its search algorithms. These changes could affect your search rankings. Despite the pandemic being the focus for most businesses, this didn’t stop Google from updating and tweaking its search algorithms. As new businesses arise, the competition for the reader’s attention becomes more hectic. For you to stay on top of the trends (and rank first), you have to meet certain requirements that are set by the search engines. The following are some of the most popular SEO trends for 2020:

Google wants to provide its customers (searchers) with the best possible experience. They want to provide the best possible search experience so they can sell Ads to businesses. Be relevant to Google’s customers and you will be ranked effectively.

Voice Search

People search online the way they speak. In 2017, around 33 million voice searches were done. According to a March 2019 data, 20 percent of mobile searches are done by voice. Voice searches have become more popular and it means that people are now searching in the same way they speak.

Most of these searches use long-tail keywords and are really specific. Users demand a more exact answer when they ask a question. Most of the time those who use the long-tail keywords are more likely in the consideration stage, and they are the ones that have the tendency to convert. Bullet lists can increase your chances to rank high for voice queries. Most voice queries are local queries. This makes it necessary for you to apply local SEO tactics to your site.

Video is the new Content King.

Google adores videos (YouTube is not only owned by Google, but is the second largest search engine in the world). It remains a valuable element of any SEO strategy and any company’s digital marketing efforts. Based on Forrester Research, video has the highest tendency to rank first on the SERP compared to a web page. It is also revealed that 62 percent of universal searches on Google include the use of videos.

It’s a great technique to create a video using the content you can find on your site. Doing this will ramp up your traffic once Google indexes the video. By embedding a video on your site you can drive more traffic to it. Write a short description of the video on the site for Google to understand what the video is all about.

We believe that a video is a window to the soul of the business. That’s why videos must be 100 percent genuine, informative and interesting.

Visual Image Search

Image optimisation has always been a part of any SEO strategy. Google has always recommended it. Lately, however, the company made changes to how users use images when they search on search engines. Images are important when it comes to online searches, and images always appear on the SERP. When your images are featured on the SERP usually they are in snippet form. Top ways to ensure that your images get featured on the SERP?

Optimizing image titles and descriptions

Using high-resolution images

Adding captions whenever necessary

Using alt-text to images

Using an original image instead of stock images.

We always optimise our images as part of our SEO strategy; hence, it is not new to us at https://1768degrees.com/.

Add your business to Google My Business.

Through Google My Business, all of your business details will be made immediately available to any possible customers. Your Google My Business listing will also make your business more reputable. Remember that 88 percent of customers who do local search call or visit the business within 24 hours. With a Google Business Listing, you can make your site more visible for customers both offline and online.

Podcasts or the Spoken Word

Most often podcasts are a forgotten element of content marketing. It is, however, a great medium for those people who are always on the go. Think about someone trying to digest your content whilst running, commuting, traveling, or about to go to bed. All you have to do is create a podcast and optimise the title, recycle your existing content to turn it into a podcast and repurpose your podcast for YouTube. Remember that YouTube is a search engine in its own right, and it has over 1 billion users. YouTube is often part of the SERPs which makes it necessary to be part of your content marketing strategy.

1768degrees.com/ is always keeping abreast of the SEO trends with or without the pandemic.

