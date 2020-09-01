Three Months Until Healthy Homes Compliance Statement Deadline

Press Release – REINZ

The Real Estate Institute of New Zealand (REINZ) is today reminding property managers and landlords that the Healthy Homes Compliance Statement deadline is just three months away for any new or renewed tenancies, coming into effect on 1 December 2020. This is a five-month extension period from the initial deadline set by the Associate Minister of Housing, due to delays caused by COVID-19.

Bindi Norwell, Chief Executive at REINZ says: “The advice we are giving to landlords and property managers, as we did earlier in the year, is to not leave Healthy Homes Standards inspections until the last minute. We would encourage people to have their inspections booked at their earliest convenience – obviously still taking COVID-19 safety and physical distancing requirements into account.

“With the second round of lockdown in Auckland, and Level 2 restrictions throughout the rest of New Zealand over the last few weeks, we are conscious that there may be a backlog of properties that need suitably qualified people to confirm the information required to complete Compliance Statements prior to the 1 December deadline,” concludes Norwell.

Under the new requirements, from 1 December 2020 all landlords must include a statement of their current level of compliance with the Healthy Homes Standards in any new or renewed tenancies. Inspections by qualified tradespeople (or people with sufficient, relevant experience) are typically necessary given the type of information required for Compliance Statements, including:

For each ceiling insulated, either the insulation’s R-value and, if known, the date it was installed and when it was last inspected, or the thickness of the insulation and, if known, the date when it was last inspected

For each underfloor space the insulation’s R-value and, if known, the date it was installed and when it was last inspected

For each ceiling and suspended floor that isn’t insulated, the reason why not

If a landlord relies on the tolerance or ‘top-up’ allowance for existing heaters, they will need to state this, with a brief description of why it applies

A statement that the rental property has an efficient drainage system and ventilation systems

Either, that the property does not have any enclosed subfloor spaces or that each enclosed subfloor space has a ground moisture barrier.

