Public Vote Will Pick The Winner Of A New Pandemic Resilient Business Award
Judges for the 2020 Sustainable Business Awards have announced this year’s 86 finalists across 11 categories, and are now calling for entries for a special additional award.
The new Resilience in Crisis Award has been created to recognise business resilience in the face of the Covid-19 pandemic. It’s focused on successful responses with sustainability outcomes. Independent judges will select the finalists, with the winner chosen by public vote.
Rachel Brown is founder and CEO of the Sustainable Business Network, which has run the awards for 18 years. She paid tribute to the quality of all the entrants so far, in what has been a difficult year.
She says: “2020 has been a massive upheaval for Aotearoa and particularly for business – nothing is ‘business as usual’ anymore. These Awards are more important than ever as they recognise how businesses have pivoted and are radically changing their models. They’re discovering entirely new ways of doing business sustainably. Our Resilience in Crisis award is designed to celebrate the best of those.”
Meridian General Manager Corporate Affairs and Sustainability Claire Shaw says the company is particularly proud to be Awards Partner this year.
“We know many businesses have been heavily impacted by the pandemic and we are proud to support and recognise innovative New Zealanders. Meridian is committed to playing our part to help support the opportunities that will deliver sustainable economic and environmental outcomes for Aotearoa.”
The Resilience in Crisis award is free to enter, and entries are open until 19 September. Entries to all other categories of the Awards are now closed.
The winners for all categories will be announced at a ceremony in November. In response to the ongoing pandemic, the ceremony is set to be broadcast online via regional events up and down the country, rather than the familiar large gala dinner in Auckland.
Find out more about the Resilience in Crisis award: sustainable.org.nz/resilience-in-crisis-award/
The finalists for the 2020 Sustainable Business Awards are:
Sustainability Superstar
Sponsored by NZI
Gary and Adrienne Dalton, Te Whangai Trust
Christine Langdon, The Good Registry
Rhys Miller, Ahika Consulting
David Trubridge, David Trubridge
Sarah Smuts-Kennedy, For the Love of Bees
Steve West, ChargeNet
Change Maker
Ged Finch, X-Frame & Victoria University of Wellington
Francesca Goodman-Smith, Foodstuffs NZ
Ursula Griffen, independent
Jacinta Gulasekharam, Dignity NZ
Aleshia Johnson, Kōaka
Jayden Klinac, For The Better Good
Patrick Moynahan, Computer Recycling
Alice Rule, 3sixty2
Bridget Williams, Bead and Proceed
Communicating for Impact
Sponsored by Kind&Co
All Heart NZ
Beca
NZ Post
Predator Free Wellington
Remix Plastic
The Hawea Grove
Waste Free with Kate
Social Impactor
Sponsored by MAS
Connect Chiropractic
Dignity
Humanitix
Pathfinder Asset Management
Predator Free Wellington
Raglan Food Co
Sustainability Trust
The Sleep Store
Whenua Iti Outdoors
Going Circular
Sponsored by Auckland Council
Again Again
Better Packaging Co
Deja
Fonterra Cooperative Group
Foodprint
Milk 2.0
NZ King Salmon
Wholly Cow
Why Waste
X Frame
Climate Action Leader
Sponsored by EECA
Ahika Consulting
Fonterra Cooperative Group Ltd – biomass boiler
Foodstuffs NZ
Open Country Dairy
Soar
Suncorp
Climate Action Innovator
Sponsored by Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency
Auckland Council – FutureFit
Big Street Bikers
Blue Cars
Carbon Click
Cityhop
CoGo
The Formary
Outstanding Collaboration
Sponsored by Toitū Envirocare
All Heart NZ
BNZ and Good Shepherd
Elastomer Products and Scion
Foodstuffs and CHEP
Jacobsen
Meat the Need
Predator Free Dunedin
Student Volunteer Army
Tech for Good
Auckland Council – FutureFit
Carbon Click
CoGo
Kathmandu
Mutu
Reemi
RiverWatch
Student Volunteer Army
Sustainable Coastlines
Good Food
Sponsored by New World
Bostock Brothers
Common Unity Project Aotearoa
Foodprint
Kaicycle
Miraka
Raglan Food Co
Sealed Air
The Fermentist
Yum Granola
Restoring Nature
Sponsored by Department of Conservation
Conservation Volunteers NZ
Hanging Gardens
Lake Hawea Station
Natural Habitats Landscapes
Tahi
Watercare
