OOHMAA Members Join Forces With Global #OurSecondChance Campaign

OOHMAA members have joined the global Out of Home industry, for #OurSecondChance, a campaign that will be broadcast across five continents, in 10 languages, in 30 countries around the globe.

OOHMAA members have joined the global Out of Home industry, for #OurSecondChance, a campaign that will be broadcast across five continents, in 10 languages, in 30 countries around the globe.

The campaign asks simple questions to consumers about how they can make the most of the positive opportunities that have and continue to arise out of the COVID-19 pandemic, something that New Zealanders, or more specifically, Aucklanders, will be experiencing once more following the recent Level 3 restrictions.

With varying degrees of COVID-19 restrictions in place throughout the globe, the messages encourage consumers to consider what aspects of lockdown they would like to continue into a post-COVID world – whenever that might be – such as, looking out for neighbours, appreciating being outdoors, families getting closer, as well as the positive environmental impacts.

Natasha O’Connor, General Manager of the recently rebranded OOHMAA, says that the campaign encourages everyone to find the positives in the current climate, whether personal, societal, or environmental.

“Being part of a global campaign is extremely exciting and we’re thrilled that our members can bring the #OurSecondChance initiative to Kiwis. It’s a great way for us to recognise and showcase that, collectively, we’re experiencing a lot of hardship, but that we can find hope in the current climate in order to make the most of our second chance once we return to ‘normality’,” says O’Connor.

Displayed on Out of Home signs around the globe, #OurSecondChance is a collaboration between the World Out of Home Organisation (WOO) and the newly minted UK-based creative agency New Commercial Arts.

Tom Goddard, WOO President, says that this campaign shows the Out of Home industry at its best and most striking.

“New Commercial Arts has produced a stunning campaign that reflects the new post-COVID-19 world and highlights the opportunity it affords citizens to consider what is important to them,” said Goddard.

“It is a reminder to advertisers and agencies that, as the world re-opens for business, Out of Home remains the only true global broadcast medium,” concluded Goddard.

The campaign has a large global reach spanning 30 countries across the globe, such as Europe, North and South America and Asia, as well as appearing 10 languages including Hebrew, Greek and Portuguese – resulting in an estimated total media value of $25M USD.

New Zealand’s activity has begun today and will run for a number of weeks with participating OOHMAA members including oOh! Media, QMS, JCDecaux, Media5 and Bekon.

