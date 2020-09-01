New Infrastructure Role At Top NZ Project Management Company

Press Release – The Building Intelligence Group

The Building Intelligence Group is excited to announce the appointment of Brad Jones in a new key role for the company – Infrastructure Lead/Project Director.



Brad Jones

As New Zealand’s longest-serving independent Project Management company, infrastructure has always been a key area for The Building Intelligence Group, but the new appointment will take capability to the next level.

Brad Jones brings over 20 years’ experience both internationally and in New Zealand in complex horizontal and vertical infrastructure projects which have required highly technical, strategic and innovative approaches.

A Chartered Civil Engineer with globally recognised expertise and skills in the area of programme and project controls management, Brad has led teams across rail, public transport, and aviation infrastructure projects and programmes. Brad Jones’ experience includes Docklands light rail in London, Heathrow Airport, Auckland Transport City Rail Link, King Abdullah Sports City Saudi Arabia, coastal engineering design and modelling for HR Wallingford, UK, and the London Cable Car.

Brad has come to the role from Auckland Airport where he was the Commercial & Project Controls Manager of the Airport Development and Delivery unit, which was responsible for $6 billion of the Airport’s $8 billion Capital Projects Plan.

Managing Director of The Building Intelligence Group, Ian Macaskill says Brad’s appointment and the decision to invest in a new Infrastructure leadership role highlights the strength of the company.

“We are building on the growth we’ve experienced in the regions where we have offices across New Zealand and recognised the need from our clients to provide specialist infrastructure capability with a dedicated team. Brad will lead and shape the service offering to meet client needs,” he says.

Brad will be based in The Building Intelligence Group’s Auckland office and Northern Business Manager/Director Brent Thomson says northern New Zealand needs infrastructure leadership.

“He has a fantastic reputation in the infrastructure/project control space and to be able to have him spearhead and grow our infrastructure offer is great for our clients. He has a smarts and leadership capability that guarantees he will drive great project outcomes.”

“Auckland and Northland are hub regions for the country. Brad joins our team with the knowledge, vision and recognised project controls background to positively influence regional infrastructure development projects, providing innovative and future-proofed solutions,” says Brent Thomson

“Our clients are wanting more specialist infrastructure project management skills and this new role allows us to meet and exceed those needs with Brad as a dedicated leader to provide strong thinking and best international practice in this growth sector.”

For more on Brad Jones please visit his profile at https://tbig.co.nz/people/bradley-jones

