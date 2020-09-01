HELL Raising $66,666.66 For Neonatal Trust

Press Release – Hell Pizza

HELL Pizza is today launching a campaign to raise money for the Neonatal Trust, which has lost more than $100,000 in fundraising and donations due to Covid-19.

Each year the Neonatal Trust supports 5,000 families with babies in intensive or special care units and when they’ve gone home; the Trust works closely with all 23 of the neonatal units in New Zealand. 10% of all babies are born early (before 37 weeks’ gestation), and the Trust’s services and support are in high demand. They receive zero government funding so rely solely on the donations of individuals and organisations.

From 1 September 2020, and for the rest of the month, $2 from every Unholy Donut sold by HELL will go to the Neonatal Trust. HELL is hoping to raise $66,666.66.

Rachel Friend, Executive Director of the Neonatal Trust, says Covid-19 has taken its toll.

“It’s been a rollercoaster ride, a bit like a NICU (neonatal intensive care unit) journey. As soon as the first Lockdown hit, we had to close our doors as we weren’t deemed an essential service. A vast amount of our funding was cut, given our usual fundraising events were cancelled and funding from grants became strained. In just a few weeks, we lost between $100,000 – $150,000.

“While this was happening, we had a team who are usually so hands-on at helping others restricted to their homes. We had to really pull together to work out how we could reach out, but in a new way. And of course, premature babies were still being born during Level 4.

“Overnight, we moved our developmental playgroups from being in person to Zoom, so any neonatal family across NZ could dial in to spend time with our Occupational Therapist online – and see other families. We got priority delivery codes from Countdown for online shopping for all neonatal families; we also set up a ‘Parent to Parent’ support line so any family in need of a listening ear could call us,” says Rachel Friend.

The Neonatal Trust says the funds raised by HELL and its customers will make an immediate and material difference. They will go towards essential equipment (bedside earphones, privacy screens, merino wraps, etc.) as well as support their development playgroups and other vital services.