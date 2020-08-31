Submissions Sought On Proposed Speed Limit Change To SH60 Tākaka

Public consultation opens Tuesday, 1 September, on Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency’s proposed speed limit changes on State Highway 60 (SH60), between Paines Ford and Tākaka in Tasman District. Making sure speed limits are safe and appropriate for this road is one of the best things Waka Kotahi can do to help prevent people being killed or seriously injured in crashes, says Waka Kotahi Director Regional Relationships Jim Harland. “No matter what causes a crash, speed is always a factor in the severity. Put simply, the speed of impact can be the difference between walking away or being carried away from a crash,” he says. Waka Kotahi is proposing a speed limit of 80km/h limit from 100m south-west of Paines Ford Bridge to 270m south of Motupipi Street – just under 3 km. “This section of State Highway 60 runs past the popular Paines Ford recreation area and the Golden Bay Community Health Centre. We’ve heard from some people in the community that they are worried about the safety of the elderly, young children, tourists and visitors. We also know that people are regularly crossing a highway with limited visibility in places, making it harder for them to judge approaching traffic speeds. “We are constructing a shared path for people to walk and cycle between Tākaka and Paines Ford alongside the state highway. This work is well underway and, together with the proposed speed limit, will make SH60 safer for everyone.” Paines Ford currently has a seasonal speed limit of 80 km/h over the summer peak. At all other times, the speed limit is 100 km/h. Between 2009 and 2018, on the section from Paines Ford to Tākaka township, there were 10 crashes in total, and five serious injuries. Formal public consultation on the proposed changes to speed limits on SH60 between Paines Ford and Tākaka will run from 1 September to 28 September 2020. What we’re proposing between Tākaka and Paines Ford The proposed speed limit changes are: Changing the speed limit 70m south of Paines Ford to Paines Ford from 100km/h to 80km/h

Changing the speed limit through Paines Ford from 100km/h (80km/h over the summer peak) to 80km/h

Changing the speed limit between Paines Ford and Tākaka from 100km/h to 80km/h. How can I have my say? You can make a submission on the proposed changes by: · Downloading and completing the electronic feedback form from Tuesday, 1 September: https://nzta.govt.nz/projects/sh60-upper-takaka-to-takaka-speed-review/ · · Sending us an email tasman.speed.reviews@nzta.govt.nz · · Call 0800 44 44 49 and Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency will send you a form. · Feedback closes 5pm on Monday 28 September, 2020. Still to come: SH60 Upper Tākaka and Upper Tākaka to Paines Ford speed reviews During community engagement in 2019, Waka Kotahi asked for feedback on proposals for safer speed limits on SH60 between Upper Tākaka and Tākaka. Waka Kotahi will be formally consulting on the Upper Tākaka and Upper Tākaka to Paines Ford sections once the Takaka Hill repairs are complete, and once the community has been asked to provide feedback about speeds and speed limits on the remaining sections of SH60. A date is yet to be confirmed. The review of speed limits is part of the Safe Network Programme, which is delivering proven safety interventions on our highest risk intersections and roads across New Zealand. Aligned to New Zealand's Road Safety Strategy, Road to Zero 2020 – 2030, the Safe Network Programme aims to reduce the number of people killed or seriously injured on our roads by focusing on safe roads and roadsides, safe and appropriate speeds, and safe level crossings.

