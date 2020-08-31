SpaceBase Releases Free Assessment Tool To Grow The Space Industry In New Zealand

Press Release – SpaceBase

The global space industry is predicted to grow from the current US$360B to a trillion dollars annually by 2040, and is exponentially increasing today. Rapidly accelerating technologies have made space hardware smaller, cheaper and off the shelf, while increasing …The global space industry is predicted to grow from the current US$360B to a trillion dollars annually by 2040, and is exponentially increasing today. Rapidly accelerating technologies have made space hardware smaller, cheaper and off the shelf, while increasing access to satellite data has created a variety of derivative products and services. In New Zealand, the industry already contributes $1.7 billion annually to the New Zealand economy. There are enormous opportunities to leverage existing terrestrial industries to create space products and services to benefit the different New Zealand regional economies, while solving global challenges on Earth.

Christchurch based social enterprise SpaceBase has released a free assessment tool to help decision makers and industry leaders from across the country to understand their local capabilities, needs, and take actionable steps to create a space industry in their city or region.

The course was developed to learn at your own pace and can be conducted as an individual or a team within a few hours. The first part provides an overview of the potential opportunities in the new space industry and how they relate to already existing capabilities used for terrestrial applications. The second part helps identify competitive advantages, weaknesses and strengths, and identify concrete first steps towards building a space industry in their region. Course participants get to connect with fellow learners in the community platform to find collaborators and partners in the same region.

New Zealand can be part of a sustainable global space economy. You can take the free course today.

SpaceBase was founded by three Edmund Hillary Fellows with extensive experience in the aerospace and technology industries in the U.S. and Europe. For more information go to SpaceBase.co.

Content Sourced from scoop.co.nz

Original url