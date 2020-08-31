OceanaGold Announces Filing Of The 43-101 Technical Report For The Waihi District

Press Release – OceanaGold

(MELBOURNE) OceanaGold Corporation (TSX: OGC / ASX: OGC) (the “Company”) is pleased to announce the filing of a Preliminary Economic Assessment (“PEA”) technical report for the Waihi District, which has been prepared in accordance with National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

The results of the PEA were previously disclosed in the Company’s news release dated July 16, 2020, “OceanaGold Delivers Positive Preliminary Economic Assessment Results for the Waihi District.” There are no material differences between the news release and the PEA.

