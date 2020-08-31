Design Builders Put Safety First At Show Homes During Alert Level 2

Press Release – Design Builders

It’s business as usual at Design Builders, but you may notice some changes at show homes designed to keep you safe.

The team at Design Builders has been working hard behind the scenes to make sure they abide by all Government COVID-19 regulations. Their goal, alongside inspiring you by stunning modern homes, the latest architectural ideas, and their craftmanshop, is keening you safe, is keeping you safe.

As a result, they have health and safety measures in place at all show homes during Alert Level 2. You can rest assured that while you’re dreaming of your next home build design, you’re kept safe.

According to Design Builders’ spokesperson Morgan Price, there will be a few requirements for anyone visiting the showhomes in the Waikato and Bay of Plenty.

“We ask that all visitors practice social distancing, provide their contact details on arrival, and use the provided hand sanitiser when signing in. We also request that anyone with symptoms of COVID-19 or any other illness refrain from visiting the show homes until they are better.”

The Design Builders team will also be on hand to answer any questions you may have and wipe down surfaces regularly.

“We can’t wait to show you around some of our finest show homes. Even at Alert Level 2, Creating your dream home is possible.”

Waikato – 22 Riverpoint Glade, Hamilton

Open hours: Saturday and Sunday – 1pm to 4pm.

Contact Jeff Marra on 027 488 0044 or email jeff.marra@designbuilders.co.nz

Bay of Plenty – 13 Serenity Drive, Omokoroa

Open hours: Saturday and Sunday – 12pm to 4pm.

Contact Sam Perrin on 027 757 7170 or email sam.perrin@designbuilders.co.nz

If you would like to know more about Design Builders, visit www.designbuilders.co.nz, use the online contact form, phone 0800 456 456, or visit their YouTube channel here.

About Design Builders

Design Builders is a multi-award-winning company with over a quarter of a century of expertise in the designing and building of homes in New Zealand. The experienced team prides itself on designing and building homes that are as unique as their owners. From the initial sketch to the handing over of the keys, you can rely on Design Builders to offer the full package to the highest of standards.

