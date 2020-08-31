Auckland’s First Rhythm Cycling Studio Has Real Community Spirit

Press Release – Westward Cycle

With a brand new flagship studio ready to open, Auckland’s only rhythm cycling provider Westward Cycle is inviting the community to come along and see what they have to offer at a special launch this weekend.

Rhythm cycling is static biking in a studio environment, choreographed to music, with low lighting and a positive philosophy from instructors. It gives riders an experience that is fun, motivating and suitable for all fitness levels, says founder Sarah Fairburn.

“It’s more than an engaging, full-body workout – it’s a dance party on a bike,” she said.

“We’re not like a typical gym – we’re built on community and no one has to worry about fitting in as it’s for everyone”.

With lockdown levels in Auckland recently eased, now is the perfect time to deal with stress by looking after your health and wellbeing and taking some time away from all distractions to enjoy feeling good, Fairburn says.

In fact, the team at Westward Cycle has done its best to ensure the first lockdown didn’t stop class members from getting their rhythm cycling fix – by personally delivering the bikes from the studio to members’ houses and hosting virtual classes.

“We loaded them in a truck and dropped them off, along with the shoes and a set of weights, so that people could do the classes from home,” Fairburn said.

“We are built on community and this just seemed the logical way to keep our community going”.

This weekend’s launch at the brand new studio in Eden Terrace will involve 35-minute taster classes, or rides, held on the hour from 8am to 12pm on both Saturday and Sunday, so people can try out this unique form of exercise for themselves.

Goodie bags and nibbles are included in the ticket price for each ride, which is $28, with each ticket allowing a friend to come along for free too, Fairburn says. Bikes, shoes and towels are all included.

With Auckland still under restrictions, social distancing, contact tracing and thorough hygiene practices will be in place, and masks are advised.

To find out more and to book tickets, contact www.westwardcycle.co.nz.

