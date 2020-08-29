Moonstake, RAMP DEFI And Ruby Capital Join Forces

Press Release – ACN Newswire

Moonstake is an advanced technology company with specific focuses on blockchain and staking technologies to build Asia’s biggest staking network. Moonstake was established to develop a staking pool protocol to satisfy increasing demands in regional and global blockchain markets. Signature products are Moonstake Web Wallet along with Moonstake Mobile Wallet (iOS/Android), enabling full staking functionality and an all-in-one gateway for users to maximize the usage and potential of cryptocurrencies. Currently, Moonstake’s staking pool supports Cosmos, IRISnet, Ontology, Harmony, Tezos and most recently Cardano.

RAMP DEFI is a decentralized finance solution that focuses on unlocking liquid capital from staked digital assets. Jointly, Moonstake and Ruby Capital would engage RAMP DEFI to bring its high quality services across Asia. On August 23, 2020, the firm announced that it raised over $1 million from Alameda Research, ParaFi Capital, Arrington XRP Capital and other leading funds, with over 10 institutional investors, to deliver its “liquidity on-ramp” solution. RAMP DEFI has already partnered with IOST and Elrond as their Ecosystem Partners, with more to be announced.

Ruby Capital is a Singapore-based licensed venture capital fund manager focused on investing in and working closely with innovative high-tech startups that promote social and industrial development, and sustainable returns on investment for investors with regional exposure in China, Southeast Asia, Japan and South Korea. The firm focuses on artificial intelligence, data analytics, Fintech and consumer technology innovations, distributed ledger technologies, extended reality, quantum computing and other advanced technologies.

Last, the partners will leverage Moonstake’s technical expertise and support to help develop staking and DeFi services inside of Moonstake’s Staking Platform.

Mr. Panjun Wang of Ruby Capital and Mr. Lawrence Lim of RAMP DEFI will both be joining Moonstake’s board of advisors.

Mitsuru Tezuka, Founder at Moonstake says, We are thrilled to add Ruby Capital and RAMP DEFI to our roster of strategic partners, and importantly, we welcome Mr. Panjun and Mr. Lim to our board of advisors. They will strengthen our team, our product offering, geographic reach, and add immense value to our ecosystem.

Lawrence Lim, CEO at RAMP DEFI says, “This strategic partnership with Moonstake and Ruby Capital provides a strong foundation for RAMP DEFI to successfully enter and gain traction throughout Asia. The synergies created will give us strategic competitive advantages in driving rapid market adoption.”

Mr. Lawrence Lim, CEO of RAMP DEFI, was the Managing Director of Hashed.Labs, a blockchain incubator that is an official partner of the Singapore government. Lawrence was also the Head of International Growth for IOST, a leading blockchain infrastructure protocol supported by Sequoia Capital, ZhenFund, Matrix Partners and other global investors. Prior to his move into blockchain, Lawrence had spent 5 years in leading financial institutions including JP Morgan, BNP Paribas and KPMG across asset management and corporate M&A functions.

Panjun Wang, Director at Ruby Capital says, “We take immense pleasure in leveraging our skills and network to enable Moonstake and RAMP DEFI to grow in Asian markets.”

Mr. Panjun Wang previously was the Vice President of Bibox Exchange, a leading fintech venture provides A.I.-enhanced digital asset exchange services. Prior to Bibox Exchange, PJ is Senior Investment Analyst of IP Investment Management, covering TMT, Healthcare, Properties, and Education; Other tenures including Bridge5 Asia, BCG Singapore, and J.P. Morgan.

