Chatham Islands MP Welcomes Government Support

Paul Eagle, Labour MP for Rongotai and the Chatham Islands, has welcomed further financial support from the Government for the Rēkohu/Wharekauri/ Chatham Islands community, including for a building in memoriam to the late Norman Kirk.

Regional Economic Development Minister Shane Jones today announced a Provincial Growth Fund investment of $107,475 to renovate and tidy up two community buildings on Chatham Island.

The funding comes from the $230m COVID-19 response package for worker redeployment the Government unveiled in May.

“The buildings that will receive this funding are hugely significant for the islands and I am delighted that the Government has been able to support the Chatham Islands to restore them and ensure they serve the community for many years to come,” Paul Eagle said.

The Norman Kirk Memorial Reserve building just outside Waitangi, will receive $105,588 for renovations, including making the grandstand safer.

Built in 1987, the building is the sports hub of the community and also plays host to the Chatham Islands Jockey Club, said to be one of the oldest running clubs in New Zealand.

“The late Labour Prime Minister Norman Kirk had a special relationship with the Chathams as their MP from 1957 to 1969. He loved the islands and the islands loved him. To see the building named after this great New Zealand leader refurbished and upgraded would have made him proud. It will certainly make the residents of the Chatham Islands proud,” Paul Eagle said.

The rest of today’s funding package will cover repairs and painting on Waitangi’s War Memorial Hall.

“A report in 2017 said that without further investment, the Chatham Islands may not progress economically. This funding, on top of the close to $40 million announced earlier this month for infrastructure projects, will help achieve that progress.

“The islands, like the rest of regional New Zealand, is in need of economic support following the hit it’s taken from the COVID-19 pandemic. The pandemic impacted two of the islands’ three main economic sectors – fishing and tourism.

“These investments by the Government – to improve the Inia William Tuuta Memorial Airport, support the establishment of a shellfish industry and support for the tourism sector, will give the Chathams more confidence in its economy.

“With those investments, and today’s announcement, there will be more jobs, more work for local tradespeople, and more money going into the local economy,” Paul Eagle said.

