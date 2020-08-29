Calling All City Skippers For The 36th America’s Cup Presented By PRADA

Press Release – ATEED

Auckland Tourism, Events and Economic Development (ATEED) is looking for volunteers to help bring Tāmaki Makaurau Auckland to life as part of its City Skippers volunteer programme for the 36th America’s Cup presented by PRADA.

The 36th America’s Cup begins from 17-20 December 2020 with the America’s Cup World Series Auckland and Christmas Cup, followed by the PRADA Cup Challenger Selection Series from 15 January – 22 February 2021 and the 36th America’s Cup Match from 6-21 March 2021.

ATEED is gearing up to have a full crew of City Skippers throughout, helping to support Auckland’s hosting of the events.

Based in key areas around Auckland, City Skippers will work alongside America’s Cup Crew or Kaihāpai volunteers, who will play key roles in and around the Cup Village and on the water across all 36th America’s Cup events, led by the event deliverer America’s Cup Event Ltd (ACE).

As ATEED General Manager Destination Steve Armitage explains, host volunteers are crucial to the success of major events in Auckland and the 36th America’s Cup will be no exception.

“Volunteers play a hugely important role in major events – not only as the friendly, welcoming face of Auckland, but by providing critical support to our region around the events during exceptionally busy periods,” says Armitage.

“Volunteers have been one of the success stories of some of the biggest events New Zealand has hosted and over the years, ATEED has built a strong network of Team AKL volunteers. We’re excited to grow upon this as we put our best foot forward to host the 36th America’s Cup. So, if you love major events, working with people and are excited to share your passion for Auckland and New Zealand, we’d love to hear from you,” Armitage says.

City Skippers can expect to work in a range of roles in key locations in Auckland, from wayfinding and general operational support to spectator management. City Skippers will also support an exciting array of activity happening throughout the region, including a summer-long programme of events and activations supported by ATEED.

The underlying principles for the 36th America’s Cup are manaakitanga (a warm welcome for our visitors and all participants), kaitiakitanga (guardianship – actively caring for our place, our environment and our people), and kotahitanga (collaboration), and City Skippers will receive training to support each of these areas.

This includes participating in a tailored version of the Tū Mai Ambassador Programme, designed to up-skill and empower volunteers to share our renowned manaakitanga with residents and visitors alike.

The City Skippers programme will also be supported by Be. Lab, New Zealand’s leading access innovation lab, to ensure the programme is fully accessible to all access needs and that volunteers understand how to provide a welcoming, inclusive experience for all.

As Armitage highlights, while Auckland is no longer expecting to welcome the number of international visitors originally planned, the region’s hosting of the 36th America’s Cup is more important than ever as a milestone for New Zealand.

“Even in this challenging time, we’re looking ahead to December and working with our partners to plan for a safe event that will create great outcomes for Auckland and New Zealand. The 36th America’s Cup will be one of the first major international sporting events since the start of the global COVID-19 pandemic and with American Magic already operating safely within our borders, we look forward to welcoming INEOS Team UK and the Challenger of Record Luna Rossa Prada Pirelli Team as we get ready for the racing to begin,” says Armitage.

To learn more or register your interest as a City Skipper, head to aucklandnz.com/36th-americas-cup/volunteer and sign up before registration closes on 30 September 2020.

All partners are committed to working safely within the parameters outlined by the Government and as such, the recruitment and vetting of City Skippers will be conducted according to Government alert levels and guidelines.

Activity will be delivered in line with Government guidelines and advice at the time of the event. ATEED is monitoring the COVID-19 situation and will respond to any changing circumstances as required.

