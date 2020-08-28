Tribute To Sir Bob Elliott

Press Release – New Zealanders for Health Research

Most people in New Zealand’s health research community will know by now that Sir Bob Elliott passed away last Friday morning, surrounded by family, in the warmth of his own home. NZHR pays special tribute to him for his immense contribution to health research in New Zealand.

Perhaps one of his more lasting legacies will be his cofounding almost fifty years ago of the Child Health Research Foundation, with Dr Ron Caughey, now known as Cure Kids.

For two consecutive years Sir Bob was a finalist in the Senior New Zealander of the Year Awards and this year he proudly received his well deserved knighthood.

As Cure Kids Chief Executive Frances Benge has said Sir Bob was a firm believer that imagination was the key to a successful career in medical research and he dedicated 60+ years of his life improving the quality of life for our littlest people. He was extremely proud of the impact that he has made on our most vulnerable children and his legacy will live on. In his own words it was founding Cure Kids which pleased him as it would continue to fund top-grade research for children’s health long after he was “pushing up daisies”.

Our sincerest condolences go out to his family and those he inspired through his life’s work. New Zealand has lost a bright shining light in child health research.

Due to the current funeral restrictions there will a private family funeral, followed by a memorial service at a time when there are no restrictions on the number of people who can gather. Sir Bob’s family has asked that in lieu of flowers, for people to please make a donation to Cure Kids.

