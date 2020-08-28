Business Scoop
Network

COVID-19 Lockdown And Value Of Building Work Put In Place For June 2020 Quarter

August 28, 2020PressRelease

Press Release – Statistics New Zealand

This page summarises the methodology we used to account for the effect of COVID-19 on building activity in both the March and June 2020 quarters. Value of building work put in place: June 2020 quarter will be published on 4 September 2020, with …This page summarises the methodology we used to account for the effect of COVID-19 on building activity in both the March and June 2020 quarters.

Value of building work put in place: June 2020 quarter will be published on 4 September 2020, with a provisional status. Figures for the June 2020 quarter may be revised when we publish statistics for the September 2020 quarter (scheduled for 4 December 2020).

We will revise figures for the March 2020 quarter, mostly due to additional information received about surveyed building projects. These figures remain provisional.

Read COVID-19 lockdown and value of building work put in place for June 2020 quarter.

Content Sourced from scoop.co.nz
Original url

Scoop readers - Help to support quality, independent news & journalism that is freely available to the public.
Become a Supporter

Professionals - 'At work' users of Scoop need to have a ScoopPro licence, this keeps Scoop open and licensed users enjoy pro news tools.
More about ScoopPro

No comments yet.

Write a comment: