Press Release – Statistics New Zealand

This page summarises the methodology we used to account for the effect of COVID-19 on building activity in both the March and June 2020 quarters. Value of building work put in place: June 2020 quarter will be published on 4 September 2020, with …This page summarises the methodology we used to account for the effect of COVID-19 on building activity in both the March and June 2020 quarters.

Value of building work put in place: June 2020 quarter will be published on 4 September 2020, with a provisional status. Figures for the June 2020 quarter may be revised when we publish statistics for the September 2020 quarter (scheduled for 4 December 2020).

We will revise figures for the March 2020 quarter, mostly due to additional information received about surveyed building projects. These figures remain provisional.

Read COVID-19 lockdown and value of building work put in place for June 2020 quarter.

Content Sourced from scoop.co.nz

Original url