Bell Gully Recognised As New Zealand’s Top Tax Firm

Bell Gully is delighted to have been awarded New Zealand Tax Firm of the Year at the ITR Asia Tax Awards 2020.

The firm also won an Impact Case of the Year award for the sale of Vodafone New Zealand Limited to a consortium comprising Infratil Limited and Brookfield Asset Management Inc for NZ$3.4 billion – one of the largest New Zealand M&A transactions on record.

The ITR Asia Tax Awards recognise achievements from firms across the Asia-Pacific region over a 12-month period.

Lead tax partner Mathew McKay said the team was proud to receive these accolades, highlighting its market-leading expertise and the hard work on behalf of its clients on a range of complex matters, including corporate sales and acquisitions, tax disputes and litigation and private client work.

On the Vodafone transaction he said that “it required expertise across many of Bell Gully’s specialist teams including corporate, banking and finance, projects and real estate and tax. This was a significant milestone for all the companies involved and we are very proud of our involvement in it.

“As New Zealand’s leading tax practice, we frequently navigate complex tax matters for our clients. This involves being across both domestic and international tax developments, having constructive relationships with regulators and applying solid judgment to achieve the desired outcomes.”

Earlier this year, ITR World Tax 2020 awarded Bell Gully’s tax practice a top-tier ranking, for the 17th consecutive year. Bell Gully is also the only New Zealand law firm to be ranked Tier 1 in ITR’s World Transfer Pricing 2020.

