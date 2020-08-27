Employment Indicators: Paid Jobs Week Ended 26 July 2020

Press Release – Statistics New Zealand

This series counts the number of unique employer-employee relationships present in payday filing 6, 13, and 27 days after the end of the reference week. These counts are published as they are, and no work has been done to adjust for seasonality or data flow issues.

Latest week

For the week ended 26 July 2020 the most accurate measure, number of paid jobs – 27 days, indicated the numbers of paid jobs (compared with the previous week) were:

2,191,710 total paid jobs (up 9,290 or 0.43 percent)

98,420 paid jobs in primary industries (up 1,540 or 1.59 percent)

410,450 paid jobs in goods-producing industries (up 1,630 or 0.40 percent)

1,629,270 in services industries (up 7,630 or 0.47 percent).

Not all enterprises can be matched to an industry, so total paid jobs can differ from the sum of paid jobs of the three industries.

More data

