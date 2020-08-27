Business Wants To Hear Small Business Policies

Press Release – Business NZ

National’s small business policy would address some key issues for the sector, BusinessNZ says.

The policy announced today would overturn recent restrictive employment relations regulations, replace the Resource Management Act, and seek to reduce regulatory costs on small business.

BusinessNZ Chief Executive Kirk Hope said the policy picks up on a number of recommendations made by the BusinessNZ network.

“BusinessNZ has consistently advocated for decisive change to the RMA and to parts of the Employment Relations Act including an end to the partial ban on 90-day trials, unnecessary restrictions on times for meal and tea breaks, and the rules that incentivise personal grievances in workplaces.

“National’s policy prescription also includes BusinessNZ’s recommendation for government departments to measure the costs of regulation on small businesses.

“And National’s pledge not to increase or introduce new taxes addresses the clear view of the business community that higher tax rates would harm business growth that’s needed in this time of economic uncertainty.”

Mr Hope said businesses would be keen to hear other political parties’ small business policies.

