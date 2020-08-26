SH1 Northbound Lanes To Close Overnight For Road Maintenance

Press Release – New Zealand Transport Agency

Auckland motorists are advised that northbound lanes of the Northern Motorway (SH1) will be closed for maintenance on Thursday night, 3 September.

The northbound lanes of the motorway will be closed between Oteha Valley Road and Silverdale from 10pm until 5am. The Oteha Valley Road northbound on-ramp will be closed from 9pm, says Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency Auckland System Manager, Andrea Williamson.

The BP Service Station Dairy Flat and other shops will also be closed. Waka Kotahi reminds drivers planning to travel north on SH1 to make sure they have enough fuel to get to the next available service station.

There will be a signposted detour on the Dairy Flat Highway.

Please note this work is weather dependent and may be rescheduled if required.

“This work is an important part of the maintenance programme to ensure the motorway is kept in a good and safe condition for all road users,” says Ms Williamson.

“Drivers heading north on these nights are advised to plan head and allow extra time for their journey.”

For updates and information about this work, or any other motorway issues please call Auckland Motorways on 0800 44 4449.

Caption: While the northbound lanes of SH1 are closed, the signposted detour will be via the Dairy Flat Highway

