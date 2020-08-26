New Digital Campaign Thanks NZ Farmers

Press Release – Overseer

New digital campaign by OverseerFM thanks Kiwi farmers and lets them know they have choices when it comes to managing sustainable impact From propping up our economy, to feeding the world, and overcoming numerous challenges along the way, Kiwi farmers …

New digital campaign by OverseerFM thanks Kiwi farmers and lets them know they have choices when it comes to managing sustainable impact

From propping up our economy, to feeding the world, and overcoming numerous challenges along the way, Kiwi farmers play a vital role in keeping our nation, and its people happy and healthy.

Now, more than ever, it’s time to say thanks. It’s time to reassure those in the agricultural sector that we are there for them – every step of the way.

That sentiment is echoed in a new digital campaign for agricultural management tool OverseerFM fronted by rugby legend Buck Shelford, Dame Lynda Topp (Ken the farmer), TV presenter Toni Street, fishing legend Geoff Thomas and cricketing icon Sir Richard Hadlee.

The campaign, brought to life by the Bay of Plenty’s WAVE Creative Communications, lets farmers know they have choices when it comes to managing their environmental impact using OverseerFM, a software solution for farmers to keep track of their environmental impact.

Creative Agency WAVE developed the digital campaign for Overseer to ‘thank farmers for farming for New Zealand’ and reassure them that OverseerFM supports them on their sustainability journey.

“OverseerFM is best used as a scientific indication that can be tracked over time,” says WAVE Managing Director Glenn Dougal. “Yet, there were misconceptions within the farming community about OverseerFM simply being a compliance tool and ‘tells us what to do’.

“Our job was to change those perceptions by reassuring farmers that they do have choices around farming in a more sustainable manner, and most importantly, that OverseerFM is on their side.”

The result was an emotive, yet straight-to-the-point campaign, that lets farmers know they are incredibly valued and that they have support as they work towards making long-term positive impact.

“We engaged well-known New Zealanders to front the campaign who farmers resonate with. They came together to communicate just how deeply our nation appreciates farmers,” says Dougal.

The campaign was shot across five days in seven locations and managed by WAVE Creative Director Craig Parker, Copywriter Lucy Morgan, Producer Jackie Clark and videographer Harold Monfils.

OverseerFM is designed for farmers to use at each step of their journey, to simplify the steps of working the land while simultaneously becoming more environmentally aligned. The OverseerFM online platform is important now, more than ever, as the agricultural industry faces new pressures from climate change, and New Zealand is challenged by COVID-19 and the unfolding recession.

Content Sourced from scoop.co.nz

Original url