Finalists Named For 2020 CIO Awards

Press Release – New Zealand CIO Awards

IDC and Conferenz announced this years finalists in the CIO Awards which recognise individuals and teams who have shown leadership, innovation and foresight in their contribution to the digital transformation of both ICT and business functions.

IDC and Conferenz announced this year’s finalists in the CIO Awards which recognise individuals and teams who have shown leadership, innovation and foresight in their contribution to the digital transformation of both ICT and business functions. The finalists were announced at the first ever fully virtual New Zealand CIO Summit.

Finalists were selected based on the judging review of their written submissions. Judging focuses on the intersection of business and technology for both individuals and teams that have significantly contributed to driving outstanding digital transformation initiatives for the companies they work for.

All finalists will now go forward to be interviewed by the independent judging panel representing the top echelon of New Zealand’s ICT and business community, from former award winners to leading executives and educators. They include experienced entrepreneur and company director, John Holt; Chair of Rangitane Tamaki Nui a Rua, Mavis Mullens and CDO at NZTE, Richard Kay.

The winners will be announced at the CIO Awards Night on 24 November at the Civic Theatre, Auckland. The Awards are supported by ServiceNow, ClearPoint, RWA Technology People, Juniper, Sharp, CompTIA, Younity and 2Degrees.

IDC New Zealand Country Manager, and judge, Louise Francis extended her personal congratulations to all finalists saying they represent the cream of the crop among digital leadership in New Zealand business. “The 2020 CIO Award finalists have not only demonstrated excellence in creating and delivering business transformation through innovation, leadership and cultural excellence. In such challenging times it is inspiring to hear about these exceptional achievements taking within New Zealand businesses. This year’s nominees are testament to the success of organisations commitment to digital transformation, which prepared them to respond faster to the impact of COVID-19, turning disruption into a catalyst for change. New Zealand can be very proud of the outstanding talent on display and we congratulate each finalist and look forward to celebrating the achievements amongst the industry on 24th of November.”

The 2020 finalists, in six categories, are:

‘CIO of the Year’, for demonstrating innovation and success in the past 12 months that reinforces the transformational role of the CIO in supporting their company’s overall business strategy.

Sponsor: CompTIA

Finalists:

Sally Copland, General Manager Digital, Countdown

Mark Denvir, Director ICT, Auckland Council

Iain Gauld, CIO, Contact

Mandy Simpson, Chief Digital Officer, Z Energy

Stella Ward, Chief Digital Officer, Canterbury District Health Board and West Coast District Heath Board

‘Emerging ICT Leader’ recognises and encourages exceptional ICT talent by professionals under 33 years of age.

Sponsor: 2degrees

Finalists:

Mo Chalabi, Digital Consultant, Beca

Margaret Harris, Chief Information Officer, ContainerCo

Chris Marsh, Group Infrastructure Manager, Freightways

‘Community Tech Champions’ showcases outstanding initiatives with the goal of educating, exposing and engaging New Zealanders that have been previously underrepresented in the ICT sector.

Sponsor: Juniper

Finalists:

Manaaki powered by Indigo

Pam Fergusson Trust

Te Reo Irirangi o Te Hiku o Te Ika

‘Best ICT Team Culture’ recognises outstanding team culture within an organisation’s ICT team where fostering team culture, retaining and nurturing a diverse IT staff has created a competitive advantage for the entire organisation.

Sponsor: RWA Technology People

Finalists:

Counties Manukau Health

Fidelity Life

Otago Polytechnic

Stats NZ Tatauranga Aotearoa

Vocus

‘Business Transformation through Digital and ICT’ honours the achievements of organisations that have successfully planned and executed a Business Transformation initiative or initiatives through the use of digital and disruptive technologies. By using technology to innovate and transform their business they have produced a range of benefits for the organisation.

Sponsor: Clearpoint

Finalists:

Countdown

New Zealand Inland Revenue

PlaceMakers

NEW CATEGORY FOR 2020

Sustainability through Technology honours the achievements of organisations that have successfully planned and executed a sustainability initiative(s) through the use of technology. Using technology and innovation to drive a sustainable initiative within an organisation that has produced a range of benefits for the organisation and/ or communities. The initiative or project could address any/or all of the three pillars of sustainability: economic, environmental, and social (profits, planet and people).

SPONSOR: Younity

FINALISTS

Genesis Energy

Southern Cross Health Society

Tonkin & Taylor

Z Energy

The recipient of the ‘Outstanding Contribution to ICT in New Zealand’ award, sponsored by Sharp, will also be named at the Awards night.

This award is given to a high profile business person from a public or private company whose contribution has significantly and uniquely impacted the greater New Zealand or global business community in an information technology sense over the course of his or her career.

The CIO Summit is New Zealand’s premier professional development forum for senior ICT executives. See the full programme http://www.ciosummit.co.nz/cio-summit. More about the judges can be found at https://ciosummit.co.nz/awards/judges.

Content Sourced from scoop.co.nz

Original url