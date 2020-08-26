Enlighten Designs Joins Forces With Australia’s Leading Digital Provider, ARQ Group

Press Release – Enlighten Designs Ltd

New Zealand’s Microsoft Country Partner of the Year award winner, Enlighten Designs, today announced it has officially signed a strategic partnership with Australia’s multi-award winning ARQ Group, as both companies look to expand their Trans-Tasman operations.

Australia’s leading digital services provider, ARQ Group, has been working with Enlighten Designs for the last 12 months on web and digital experience platforms, along with innovative data storytelling and advanced data visualisation for Commercial and Public sectors customers.

Founder and CEO of Enlighten, Damon Kelly, says the new alliance will diversify the services provided to Enlighten’s New Zealand clients by bolstering its data science, machine learning and artificial intelligence capabilities thanks to ARQ Group. In turn, Enlighten will provide access to its advanced web and digital experience capability, along with globally recognised data visualisation and storytelling, which will also be of great value to ARQ Group customers.

“We’re really excited about our partnership with ARQ Group, the opportunity to further expand into the Australian market and advance our technology offering for New Zealand customers and stakeholders. ARQ’s strong relationships, history and proven capabilities across both government and large corporates will be invaluable in enabling us to further provide innovative technology solutions and scale them globally.

“Our organisations are well-placed to take advantage of the post COVID-19 Trans-Tasman bubble as soon as it’s established. In the meantime, our collaboration so far is a great example of how successful remote working arrangements can be achieved through technology. We look forward to strengthening our relationship with ARQ Group and collaboratively utilising technology that changes the world for the better.” Kelly adds.

ARQ Group CEO, Tristan Sternson, said that the strategic partnership presented an exciting opportunity for both businesses during these unprecedented times.

“By bringing together the collective expertise at both ARQ Group and Enlighten Designs we can continue to make a positive impact for our clients at home and overseas. ARQ Group is already a market leader in data, digital, AI, and cloud-based solutions, and this partnership will help us both enhance our digital expertise for our customers and offer a greater range of leading digital services.

“ARQ Group is proudly Australian owned and operated, and we are passionate about using technology to solve business and government challenges, no matter how complex. We’ve hired an additional 80 consultants in the past three months and thanks to this partnership, ARQ Group will continue to grow from strength to strength,” Sternson said.

Microsoft New Zealand’s managing director, Vanessa Sorenson said, “Today more than ever before, organisations rely on strong partnerships to take ideas and solutions to the world. And so, as a partner-led organisation, I love to see alliances like this one being forged across the Tasman. It is exactly these sorts of partnerships between smart organisations that will ultimately encourage great antipodean innovation in New Zealand, Australia and beyond.”

Microsoft Australia’s chief partner officer, Rachel Bondi said, “Enlighten and ARQ Group are both leaders in their field with proven capabilities in their respective countries, delivering impactful tech solutions for their clients by transforming customer experiences.

“As trusted Microsoft partners, this partnership seemed like a natural fit. Not only are Enlighten and ARQ Group aligned on core competencies, but their collective performances will no doubt be elevated to new heights. We’re proud to back both organisations and I look forward to seeing the exceptional work they deliver,” Bondi said.

Enlighten Designs have been providing data visualisation, Power BI and web-centric solutions across Australia’s public sector working in conjunction with ARQ Group for more than 24 months.

The company’s Trans-Tasman growth is also supported by its recent acceptance into the prestigious Microsoft Geo Expansion Programme. The invite-only initiative is for Microsoft’s key partners and aims to help businesses expand into international borders.

In addition to these recent accolades from Microsoft, Enlighten Designs has been named as a New Zealand Trade and Enterprise (NZTE) Focus 700 (F700) and Export NZ Excelerate100 Participant.

