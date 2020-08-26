Business Scoop
Diversions Will Be In Place – Serious Crash – Main Road, Katikati – Bay Of Plenty

Press Release – New Zealand Police

Emergency services are responding to a two-vehicle collision on Main Road, Katikati. Police were notified at 4:07pm of the crash, a powerpole is on the road following the crash. Initial indications suggest one person has serious injuries. Motorists …Emergency services are responding to a two-vehicle collision on Main Road, Katikati.

Police were notified at 4:07pm of the crash, a powerpole is on the road following the crash.

Initial indications suggest one person has serious injuries.

Motorists are asked to avoid the area, diversions will be in place.

