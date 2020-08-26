Cloudian Signs Up New A/NZ Partners And Aims To Double Base This Year

Press Release – Cloudian

BEarena, Qirx, Cu2 and New Zealand’s CodeBlue Among Latest Partners Offering Cloudian’s Private and Hybrid Cloud Storage Solutions

MELBOURNE, Australia, August 26, 2020 – Cloudian today announced it has signed up new partners as it continues its expansion in Australia and New Zealand, following its official launch in the region last month.

ASI Solutions-owned BEarena, Canberra-based Qirx, AI and robotic process automation company CU2 Global, and New Zealand specialist service provider and Fuji Xerox subsidiary CodeBlue are among Cloudian’s latest partners. The companies cited an increase in demand for highly scalable, cost-effective, S3-compatible storage as key reasons for teaming up with the object storage specialist.

Over the last two years, Cloudian has become the most widely deployed independent provider of object storage systems, providing solutions that can be deployed both on-premises and as part of a hybrid cloud model. Cloudian aims to build on this momentum in A/NZ, including doubling its local partner base this year.

“The dramatic increase in unstructured data in Australia has left enterprises begging for a new approach to manage it, secure it, and store it,” said Darren Ashley, Solutions Specialist, ASI Solutions. “We see Cloudian as an integral part of the new era of storage and hybrid IT in Australia, and we look forward to driving greater value for our customers together.”

“Our decision to partner with Cloudian centred around its unique multitenancy features, robust QoS and simplicity to scale,” said Chris Thorpe, Development Manager, CodeBlue. “As New Zealand’s STaaS industry continues to expand, the combination of our local support and insights, with Cloudian’s proven and S3-compatible solution, will be a compelling combination for our customers.”

Preferred partners gain access to automatic discounts and promotions and can also access additional resources, references, and training, as well as register deals via Cloudian’s partner solutions program.

Emphasis on Cybersecurity and Data Sovereignty

Cloudian in part owes its recent momentum in the region to the increased emphasis on cybersecurity and data sovereignty. The company’s solutions enable organisations to maintain ownership, control and access to large data sets in a public cloud-like environment. In addition, Cloudian features S3 Object Lock technology that enables users to create an immutable backup copy of critical data, a vital tool as ransomware and other threats increase.

“Public cloud companies are among the biggest targets for cybercriminals and have been the subject of many of the most significant data breaches,” said James Wright, Regional A/NZ Director Cloudian.

“Worse still, many governments and enterprises falsely believe they have critical data securely backed up – the truth of the matter usually dawns far too late. Our technology provides the same scale and flexibility of public clouds within customers’ and partners’ own data centers, enabling them to maintain control and security of their data. We will work with our partners to ensure the balance between the user experience and security in hybrid environments is met for enterprise and government organisations.”

Additional Quotes

Jonathan Odria, Managing Director, Exclusive Networks:

“The new face of cybersecurity is not just about where data is stored and who has access, but the type of technology being used to store and manage it. Cloudian’s solutions have an important role to play and we look forward to working with the vendor and our partner base to drive mutual growth.”

John Walters, Group CEO, NEXTGEN:

“Cloudian’s consistent global growth, market-leading technology and unique ability to manage and store increasingly large data set requirements spell incredible opportunities for our partners across Australia and New Zealand as the ‘new norm’ takes hold across the enterprise IT market.”

About Cloudian

Cloudian is the most widely deployed independent provider of object storage systems, with the industry’s most advanced S3 compatibility and an extensive partnership ecosystem. Its award-winning flagship solution, HyperStore, provides limitless scalability and cloud-like technology, flexibility and economics in the data centre. Cloudian’s global data fabric architecture enables enterprises to store, find and protect object and file data seamlessly across sites, both on-premises and in public clouds, within a single, unified platform. Learn more at www.cloudian.com.

