Logitech G Lets You Play Your Way With A New Lineup Of Vibrant Gaming Gear

Press Release – Logitech

New G733 Wireless Headset, Available in Multiple Colours, is the Centrepiece in a New Line of Products that Enables Gamers to Express Their Unique Style Logitech Colour Collection August 25, 2020 Logitech G, a brand of Logitech, and leading …

New G733 Wireless Headset, Available in Multiple Colours, is the Centrepiece in a New Line of Products that Enables Gamers to Express Their Unique Style



Logitech Colour Collection

August 25, 2020 — Logitech G, a brand of Logitech, and leading innovator of gaming technologies and gear, today introduced a new collection of gaming gear that celebrates self-expression and the fun side of gaming. The centrepiece of the new Logitech G-Series Colour Collection is the G733 LIGHTSPEED Wireless Gaming Headset. Featuring four vibrant colours, the new G733 gaming headset is a full featured, wireless headset that fits with your style and helps make your gaming experience more reflective of your world. The G305 LIGHTSPEED Wireless Gaming Mouse will also be added to the complete range and rounding out the Colour Collection is the G203 and G915 TKL Gaming Keyboard.

“As gaming becomes a bigger part of pop culture, personal expression and style have become a huge part of a gamers’ identity,” said Ujesh Desai, general manager of Logitech G. “With that in mind we set out to design a collection of high-performance gaming gear in a fun and colourful way.”

From gaming accessories to product packaging, grey, white and black colours have historically dominated the gaming industry, but as gaming expands to meet the needs of more diverse consumers, personal expression through this community is shifting. Through social media, the advent of user generated content (UGC) and the rapid rise in streaming, content creators’ gear and gaming rooms are increasingly on display, encouraging these gamers to put more thought into the colours they use and what it conveys about their individual style and personality. Investing in one’s surrounding environment to reflect inner expressions lends to a more immersive gaming experience and Logitech G’s new Colour Collection will amplify that.

The new G733 wireless headset comes in your choice of White, Blue, Lilac and Black. It only weighs 278g, features new colourful and reversible suspension headbands and comes equipped with soft dual-layer memory foam ear pads that conform to your head, making it one of the most comfortable headsets Logitech G has ever designed.

“We set out to design a full-featured headset that lets people show off their personalities,” said Tiffany Beers, head of audio engineering at Logitech G. “The G733 does just that. It’s a reliable, high quality gaming headset that fits with your environment and lets you display your individual expression without compromising on technology.”

The Logitech® G305 LIGHTSPEED Wireless Gaming Mouse will also be joining the Logitech G Colour Collection in Black, White, Blue and Lilac. The HERO sensor is incredibly power efficient, and provides exceptional responsiveness and accuracy, 400 IPS precision and sensitivity up to 12,000 DPI, with no acceleration or smoothing. Plus, with the ultra-fast LIGHTSPEED wireless technology included in the Logitech G305, you get a faster-than-wired gaming experience with a 1ms report rate, end-to-end optimised wireless connection, and incredible responsiveness and reliability for competition-level performance.

In addition to the G733 and G305, gamers can choose from a Black or White version of the Logitech G915 TKL Wireless Mechanical Gaming Keyboard, and Black, White, Blue and Lilac versions of the Logitech G203 Gaming Mouse.

“Gamers and streamers are looking for more ways to express their sense of style and personality,” said Elspeth Eastman, TWITCH streamer, gamer and voice actor. “Whether it’s Black, White or Lilac or a mix of all the colours, we want to express ourselves when we play for fun.”

Pricing and Availability

The Logitech G733 LIGHTSPEED Wireless Gaming Headset is expected to retail for RRP $329.90 NZD. The G915 TKL Gaming Keyboard retails for RRP $399.90 NZD while the Logitech G305 retails for RRP $119.90 NZD and the Logitech G203 LIGHTSPEED Gaming Mouse retails for RRP $49.90 NZD. All products are expected to be available mid-late October of 2020. For more information please visit our website, our blog or connect with us on Twitter and Instagram.

About Logitech G

Logitech G, a brand of Logitech International, is the global leader in PC and console gaming gear. Logitech G provides gamers of all levels with industry-leading keyboards, mice, headsets, mousepads and simulation products such as wheels and flight sticks – made possible through innovative design, advanced technologies and a deep passion for gaming. Founded in 1981, and headquartered in Lausanne, Switzerland, Logitech International is a Swiss public company listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (LOGN) and on the Nasdaq Global Select Market (LOGI). Find Logitech G at logitechG.com, the company blog or @LogitechG_ANZ.

Logitech and other Logitech marks are trademarks or registered trademarks of Logitech Europe S.A and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and other countries. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners. For more information about Logitech and its products, visit the company’s website at logitech.com.

Content Sourced from scoop.co.nz

Original url