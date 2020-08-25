Just A Gas Case, Prime Minister?

Press Release – ACT New Zealand

“New Zealand cannot get its economy off the ground and offer opportunity to the next generation if the Prime Minister constantly undermines the rule of law,” says ACT Leader David Seymour.

“When the Prime Minister walked into a press conference and banned new offshore oil and gas exploration by announcement, she sent shockwaves through the oil and gas industry.”

“Interviewed by Mike Hosking this morning she was totally unaware that the Government was now being sued for its actions in the High Court, referring to it as ‘a gas case’ that she doesn’t think it is worth knowing about.

The PM said: ‘I haven’t been briefed on the Greymouth gas case in order to make any assumptions.’

“The Prime Minister was totally blasé about decimating an industry. She now seems perplexed that people would go to court to defend their rights. It’s like she doesn’t read the news or have a clue about what her own Government is doing to New Zealand business.

“The next generation of New Zealanders cannot have hope of a growing economy with a Prime Minister who cares and understands so little about how business actually works.

“The Parliamentary Commissioner for the Environment has since reported that the ban on oil and gas exploration has not improved environmental outcomes and may make them worse once gas is replaced with coal.

“ACT’s Regulatory Constitution would embed good lawmaking, such as asking what problem a government is trying to solve and consulting those affected by laws and regulations. Never has a Prime Minister shown the need for it so starkly.”

