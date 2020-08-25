Greens Welcome Momentum On A Hamilton To Auckland Fast Train Service

Press Release – Green Party

In April the Greens called for fast intercity rail improvements as the type of climate-friendly, job-creating project that should be prioritised for post-COVID-19 economic stimulus investment. Today the Government released a business case for a Hamilton to Auckland …

In April the Greens called for fast intercity rail improvements as the type of climate-friendly, job-creating project that should be prioritised for post-COVID-19 economic stimulus investment.

Today the Government released a business case for a Hamilton to Auckland fast passenger train service.

“We’re really pleased to see progress made on a Hamilton to Auckland fast train service that would easily outpace a car trip between the two cities,” said Green Party Transport spokesperson Julie Anne Genter.

“This fast train project would be transformational, providing meaningful work, access to affordable housing, and help put us on-track to a sustainable, green, zero carbon future.

“The Auckland southern motorway is frequently congested and simply adding more lanes and traffic to the road is not a sustainable, long-term solution.

“A fast train will make the trip to Auckland quicker, stress free and productive, all while reducing pollution and taking cars off the road.

“We’re also pleased that the next stage of work will investigate extending the fast service to Tauranga. This is something the Greens pushed for in discussions with other Government parties,” said Julie Anne Genter.

Content Sourced from scoop.co.nz

Original url