Frucor Suntory Named As A Top 10 Carbon Reducer By Toitū

Press Release – Frucor Suntory

Being named one of the Top 10 Carbon Reducers by Toit, illustrates the incredible work Frucor Suntory has been doing for the last three years to reduce its carbon emissions by 2030. Since joining Toit in 2017, Frucor Suntory has been measuring …

Being named one of the Top 10 Carbon Reducers by Toitū, illustrates the incredible work Frucor Suntory has been doing for the last three years to reduce its carbon emissions by 2030.

Since joining Toitū in 2017, Frucor Suntory has been measuring greenhouse gas emissions in almost every one of its departments, from procurement and finance to sales and logistics, and everything in-between.

“This news comes straight after we were advised we had retained our Toitū certification and been recognised for our ongoing commitment to sustainability and reducing carbon emissions,” says Frucor Suntory Head of Sustainability, Ben Walkley.

The company has also stepped up its commitment to reducing carbon emissions by becoming a 2020 member of Te Rōpū Kōkiri – a group that leads this cause.

Walkey explains: “At Frucor Suntory, our CO2 emissions stem from several sources, some being obvious such as manufacturing and fuelling lease cars, whereas others (like the running of our fridges) much less so.

“And we’re taking action to reduce these emissions. Things like replacing our entire sales fleet with low-emissions vehicles not only help us to reduce our carbon footprint, they are also sound business decisions that help to reduce overall operating costs.”

Toitū’s CE Becky Lloyd says Toitū is honoured to support the work and the exceptional leadership Frucor Suntory is showing in this area.

“We provide the tools and evidence, but it’s the mahi of our collective that deserves celebration. It’s really heartening to see such a varied group in our top 10 for 2020.

“Collectively, 2020’s Te Rōpū Kōkiri have avoided 55,979 tonnes of carbon dioxide equivalents. That’s the same as taking 33,000 cars off Auckland streets for a year. Or put another way, to offset 55,979 tonnes with quality New Zealand forestry credits would cost over $2.7million. Either way, it’s a win.”

For further information, please contact:

Tim Wakely

E: tim.wakely@frucorsuntory.com

M: +64 021 203 8889

About Frucor Suntory

Since its beginnings in the early 1960s as part of the New Zealand Apple & Pear Board, Frucor Suntory has evolved from a small local juice business to a significant international beverages company. The company produces more than 20 million cases of drinks a year at its South Auckland manufacturing plant.

Frucor Suntory manufactures, markets and distributes a range of fruit juices, fruit drinks, energy drinks, waters and soft drinks. It is the company behind iconic brands V, h2go, Just Juice, Fresh Up, Simply Squeezed and Amplify kombucha.

The company currently employs 1,000 people across Australia and New Zealand. Since 2009 Frucor Suntory has been wholly owned by leading Japanese beverage and food company Suntory Group www.suntory.com

Content Sourced from scoop.co.nz

Original url