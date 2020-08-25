Autogrow Releases Public API To Empower Growers

API’s are still relatively new in Controlled Environment Agriculture, but many technology suppliers are starting to see the value, particularly by making them publicly available. Ben Popat, Product Owner and Project Lead sees endless opportunities when using API technology. “Public API’s have been available for consumer products for quite a while. A great example would be Google maps where Google gave access to third parties to create thousands of location-based apps using their public API,” notes Mr Popat. “For our industry, an example would be a developer connecting Folium sensor data using the API to those CSV files but also their Alexa, Siri or Google Assistant. If your temperature in your greenhouse gets too low or too high an alarm could sound in your bedroom or Alexa could play you a song or your Fitbit could sound an alarm. Nothing is impossible.” One of the key benefits of an API for growers is the ability to customize. “With Folium there could be 50 features you want to add to the platform to work with your business model. We could potentially build 35 of them, but the other 15 is possible through this API for a business to create themselves. Or a 3rd party wanting to build applications on top of the Folium platform now has the key to be able to do it,” says Mr. Morgan. “From our perspective public APIs are the future of CEA and we’re looking forward to seeing developers utilize both our API and our Folium Sensor Network to push our solution even further.” For more information on Folium – https://autogrow.com/products/folium For access to the Folium API – https://lab.autogrow.com/docs/en/folium.html