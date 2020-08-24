XE Data Update – NZ 2Q Retail Sales Release

Press Release – XE Money Transfer

NZ Retail Sales for 2Q have just been released. They came in not quite as terrible as expected. Real Retail Sales 2Q -14.6% (Consensus -16.3%) This is the biggest drop on record but was not that unexpected due to the COVID-19 lockdown during the period. …NZ Retail Sales for 2Q have just been released.

Unsurprisingly, spending on eating out, accommodation away from home, vehicles, and fuel all fell sharply. This was only partly offset by strong supermarket and grocery sales.

The NZD is marginally higher in immediate response.

Current indicative levels are:

NZDUSD 0.6530 / 0.6555

NZDAUD 0.9115 / 0.9140

NZDEUR 0.5530 / 0.5555

NZDGBP 0.4985 / 0.5010

NZDJPY 69.15 / 69.40

NZDCAD 86.05 / 86.30

