Submissions Open On New Potato Herbicide Soleto

Press Release – Environmental Protection Authority

We are seeking views on an application to import or manufacture Soleto, a broad spectrum herbicide for potatoes. Soleto contains the active ingredient metobromuron, which is approved in Europe but not currently in New Zealand. The applicant, Belchim …We are seeking views on an application to import or manufacture Soleto, a broad spectrum herbicide for potatoes.

Soleto contains the active ingredient metobromuron, which is approved in Europe but not currently in New Zealand.

The applicant, Belchim Crop Protection, wants to import Soleto for the control of broadleaf weeds in potatoes, using ground-based application methods.

The application is available to view on our website. Interested parties can also view our science memorandum to inform their submission on this application. The memo outlines the environmental and human health risk assessment of Soleto, carried out by our staff. Before now, science memoranda have been made available later in the application process.

This publicly-notified application enables you to provide us with information you believe we should be aware of, such as beneficial or adverse effects additional to those described by the applicant.

You have until 5.00 pm on 5 October 2020 to have your say.

Visit the public submissions page for more information

Read the application documents including the science memorandum on Soleto

Watch this short video to learn how the EPA makes decisions about hazardous substances and new organisms

