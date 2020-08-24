Hyland Acquires RPA Software Provider Another Monday

Press Release – Hyland

Acquisition complements Hyland’s platform and rich product portfolio of automation and integration tools

Hyland, a leading content services provider, announced its acquisition of Another Monday, a German-based robotic process automation (RPA) software developer. The addition of a feature-rich, end-to-end RPA software solution that is highly configurable extends Hyland’s process automation capabilities and strengthens its content services product portfolio.

Another Monday was positioned as a Visionary by Gartner in the Magic Quadrant for Robotic Process Automation Software 2019. Its four complementary software products will enable Hyland’s customers to augment existing process automation solutions with innovative RPA functionality.

“Adding RPA to Hyland’s content services platform extends and augments our low-code process automation offerings, enabling a next level of digital transformation to all of our customers,” said Bill Priemer, president and CEO of Hyland. “We look forward to getting to know our Another Monday colleagues, welcoming our new customers and partners to the Hyland community and incorporating this powerful technology into our existing solutions.”

“The RPA market is an exciting and challenging space with rapid growth and a vast number of possible applications that organizations can easily combine and integrate for better and more flexible business processes support,” said Hans Martens, CEO of Another Monday. “We see Hyland as the best fit to embed our RPA technology into their powerful automation platform, to truly implement easy, end-to-end automation for everyone.”

Now, more than ever, organizations globally face an imperative to leverage automation tools to address business challenges as part of accelerated digital transformation initiatives. The addition of RPA technology is an integral component of Hyland’s intelligent automation strategy and a natural fit for its customer base — with broad, dynamic use cases across the industries and regions Hyland serves.

Hyland will continue to support Another Monday’s current solutions and customers as it integrates the technology into existing platform offerings.

