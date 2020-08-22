Sounds Air WKA-CHC Proposal Ready To Fly

Press Release – Sounds Air

Tickets will go on sale next month for a new flight service between Wnaka and Christchurch, following successful discussions between Sounds Air, Christchurch Airport and Queenstown Airport Corporation, which manages Wnaka Airport. Sounds Air CEO …

Tickets will go on sale next month for a new flight service between Wānaka and Christchurch, following successful discussions between Sounds Air, Christchurch Airport and Queenstown Airport Corporation, which manages Wānaka Airport.

Sounds Air CEO Andrew Crawford said tickets would be on sale from mid-September, with flights to commence from 2 November 2020.

“This is fantastic news, not just for Sounds Air, but for the communities of Wānaka and Christchurch who have been so supportive of this proposed service. The survey we commissioned in June this year showed 90 percent support from the 3,600 respondents, which shows us that we have a ready market for this service.

“We are planning to fly every day of the week with 12 return flights a week at this stage, using our turbo-prop Pilatus PC12 aircraft. This aircraft is ideal for an airport like Wānaka and will require no additional infrastructure to be built there. It has a comfortable, pressurised cabin that will be able to take up to nine passengers at a time on the 45 minute journey between Wānaka and Christchurch Airports.

“The November start date allows for the Queenstown Airport Corporation to seek the necessary approvals from its majority shareholder, Queenstown Lakes District Council, through the submission of its revised Statement of Intent, while also allowing us to help to get people and businesses moving at a time when this is most needed thanks to the impact that COVID-19 is having on tourism and business.

The regional connectivity that this flight service will bring will enable locals to travel more easily, support domestic tourism, aid local business recovery and improve access to health services,” Mr Crawford said.

“We want to thank everyone who has played a part in getting this proposal off the ground, including our key partners at Christchurch Airport and Queenstown Airport Corporation.”

Content Sourced from scoop.co.nz

Original url