Dr Judy Lawrence: Mind The Gap: From Emissions To Adaptation – Cautionary Tales

The debate over Climate Change is easing. With more general acceptance of this it is time to move on to Adaptation and consider the implications of the first-ever National Climate Change Risk Assessment – and quickly. Dr Judy Lawrence is at the forefront of New Zealand and International research and practice in Adaptation. In this presentation she will bring us an overview of just where we are heading in this critical field. Assuming Wellington has moved to Level 1, her session will be held at 5:30pm on Friday 28th August at Connolly Hall, Guildford Terrace.

Judy Lawrence is Senior Research Fellow at the New Zealand Climate Change Research Institute, Victoria University of Wellington. and Director of PS Consulting Ltd. She has been involved for many years in climate change policy and practice with central and local government. She has pioneered use of decision tools for addressing uncertainty and change with New Zealand decision makers in natural resources. Judy has active research projects relevant to climate change adaptation decision making especially in coastal settings. She co-authored the 2018 revised national coastal hazards and climate change guidance. Currently, Judy is a Coordinating Lead Author for the IPCC Sixth Assessment Report and is a Commissioner of the New Zealand Climate Change Commission.

All welcome. If you would like to attend, please register here. If you know of anyone else who may be interested, please pass this invitation on to them.

Our next session will be with Charles Waldegrave speaking on housing issues on Thursday September 10th. This will be our last session at Connolly Hall for some time as the Sacred Heart Cathedral is undergoing strengthening and the Hall will be used for Church services until further notice. We will use it as an opportunity for a social event as well. Suggestions as to alternative venues are very welcome.

