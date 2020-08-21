Twenty-cent Fuel Price Drop Promised For Tawa Motorists

Press Release – Waitomo

Backed by strong customer demand, Waikato-based fuel supplier Waitomo Group has announced its fourth Wellington fuel stop will open later this year in Tawa.

A market disruptor, Waitomo Group operates three sites in Tinakori, Upper Hutt and Johnsonville and is actively looking for other Wellington sites.

The new Fuel Stop is located on Main Rd, Tawa, adjacent to the Outlet City shopping centre. It will offer commercial and retail customers Unleaded 91, Premium 95 and Diesel.

Based on data from price comparison app Gaspy, Waitomo’s Wellington prices would be 20 cents a litre cheaper for Unleaded 91 and 30 cents a litre cheaper for Diesel than competitors in the area. And that’s irking local motorists.

“We’ve been inundated with comments from the public via Facebook and our website begging for more sites in the Wellington region and you can see why. Support for what we’re doing has been massive,” Waitomo Group Managing Director Jimmy Ormsby said.

“We’ve proven we can drop prices by up to 30 cents a litre when we enter a new market, so Tawa’s next in our sights. That way the Waitomo impact will be felt wider in the Wellington region, with more competition and choice for the long-term.”

Mr Ormsby says the 100-percent Kiwi, family-owned and operated business is stoked with how Waitomo’s presence has impacted Wellington fuel prices.

“Until we came along, there was no competition in the Wellington market. Hard-working Kiwis bore the brunt of that with extortionate fuel prices.”

“Our presence has been a game-changer. Less than 18 months since we opened our first Wellington site, pump prices have plummeted, with our competitors reacting in order to keep customers.”

“Whether motorists buy from us, or our competitors, Kiwis are benefiting from the competition that Waitomo has delivered in Wellington. That’s why we get such great support,” Mr Ormsby said.

Further disruption of the retail fuel market is expected next year following the passing of the Fuel Industry Bill which creates a more even playing field for low-cost operators like Waitomo.

“Greater transparency and competition in the wholesale market means that companies like Waitomo will not be pushed out of the market by the big oil companies. It provides us with the confidence to continue to invest and take our offer to more Kiwis at more locations,” Mr Ormsby says.

“Our national expansion plans are in full swing and we’re fired up about what the future holds for us. Kiwis want fairer fuel prices and we have form for delivering on that,” Mr Ormsby said.

