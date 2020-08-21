Miguel Rojas Joins OneHQ As Microsoft Technology Strategist

Press Release – OneHQ

Miguel Rojas has joined New Zealand business technology company OneHQ where he will take responsibility for the company’s Microsoft partnership.

In addition to over 12 years with Microsoft New Zealand, Rojas brings with him a total of more than 30 years of experience working with partners – like Citrix and Telecom Advance Solutions (Gen-i) — and customers to solve business problems with solutions-based technology.

Rojas, who is also a Member of the Microsoft NZ Architect Forum, said he is: “Extremely excited to work with One-HQ on our journey to grow the Microsoft partnership”.

