Leave A Lasting Legacy For Your Loved One’s

Press Release – MakeInsure

For many, life insurance is an after-thought. Often seen as a “we’ll look at it one day” task, many of us are guilty of forgetting one truth in this world – none of us know when our time on this earth is up. Scott Haak, Director of MakeInsure …

For many, life insurance is an after-thought.

Often seen as a “we’ll look at it one day” task, many of us are guilty of forgetting one truth in this world – none of us know when our time on this earth is up.

Scott Haak, Director of MakeInsure, knows this all too well. After seeing countless individuals succumb to sickness or simply passing away too early, it’s the financial ramifications death brings to their loved one’s that’s hard to watch

When one of these recently deceased clients was a family member of his own, it certainly became more evident than ever to Scott of just how important life insurance really is.

Scott organised life insurance, among other Insurance benefits for a member of his family.

Tragically, two years later that family member passed away at the age of 31.

Scott prides himself on helping each and every one of his client’s when it’s time to make a claim, and this occasion was no different, albeit a little closer to home than usual.

Below is the Customer Testimonial given by a member of the family following the claim being processed –

“We sadly lost our son-in-law this year, leaving our daughter pregnant with their second child and an older 4-year old son. Life insurance was with Makeinsure. Scott heard about it and immediately contacted us. His service was outstanding. And within 24 hours there was a deposit in our daughters account to cover urgent expenses. Then Scott advised us every step of the way as to what the next process was and what was happening at his end. Thank goodness they had taken our Life Insurance through Makeinsure. I can honestly recommend their service 100%.”

Insurance doesn’t have to be difficult. Scott and the dedicated team at MakeInsure are not only specialised in their field, but more importantly they are passionate in ensuring each of their clients are protected against the unplanned and unfathomable.

After dealing with many tragic cases such as this one, they’ll genuinely provide you with the advice you need to hear, guiding you through the process of safe-guarding yourself and your family.

For Scott, the aftermath of this unfortunate occasion was the realisation of just how important his role is. One which he takes very seriously.

Or in his own words:

“Amongst managing a number of Income Protection & Health Insurance claims in my career, I didn’t think at the age of 31 I would have to arrange a life insurance claim for someone the same age as me, especially someone who I had known for over a decade.

It may seem like a tough or unwanted purchase at the time but unfortunately, things we don’t anticipate happening, can happen.

Insurance is all about protecting the “what if”. If you haven’t used your insurance cover then that’s a good thing you haven’t needed to; you are enjoying your life but just know it will be there for if you ever need it. Now more than ever I can say that”

Every client enjoys a personable and in-depth experience when they work with Makeinsure.

They’ll be with you every step of the way, and are there to help you for when you need help the most.

Contact Scott and his friendly team at MakeInsure today,

and ensure you and your family have peace of mind knowing your life, health and family is financially protected.

Content Sourced from scoop.co.nz

Original url