PKF Hamilton Welcomes New Partner

Press Release – PKF Hamilton

PKF Hamilton has welcomed another partner to its line-up. Johann van Loggerenberg has been with the firm for three years and was previously its audit manager. He was made a partner earlier this year. He joins the five other partners: Alison Nation, …

PKF Hamilton has welcomed another partner to its line-up.

Johann van Loggerenberg has been with the firm for three years and was previously its audit manager. He was made a partner earlier this year. He joins the five other partners: Alison Nation, Steve Stark, Glen Martyn, Matthew Fulton and Bernard Lamusse.

Johann had last year been considering heading offshore to travel, but the opportunity to be made a partner came up and he jumped at the chance. That’s played out rather nicely given the onset of Covid-19 and the global upheaval that’s brought about.

Johann says it’s encouraging to see the firm’s continued growth and prosperity despite the economic impacts of Covid-19.

“It’s a really dynamic business environment out there right now, but our hard work and dedication means that we’re strong and growing.

“We’ve also got terrific global networks and support systems being part of the PKF family, but we are locally owned, so we have that local Waikato flavour and close relationships with our clients around the region.”

Born in South Africa, Johann moved to New Zealand with his family when he was 16. He graduated from the University of Waikato in 2013 with a Bachelor of Management Studies majoring in accounting and graduated as a Chartered Accountant in 2016.

So why accounting?

“I’m passionate about numbers and interested in applying the auditing and accounting standards to all our audit clients.”

He is also passionate about the PKF values – passion, teamwork, clarity, quality, and integrity – that he says PKF partners and staff live and breathe.

“We’re incredibly people focused here. The partners are all great mentors, especially audit partner Bernard Lamusse who has personally taken me under his wing and supported me in my transition from audit manager to audit partner. We have a huge focus on being family orientated which means that people come first, and this is evident by the flexible work hours we offer and genuine recognition for hard work and commitment.”

Content Sourced from scoop.co.nz

Original url