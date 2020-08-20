Employment Indicators: Paid Jobs Week Ended 19 July 2020

Press Release – Statistics New Zealand

Key facts

This series counts the number of unique employer-employee relationships present in payday filing 6, 13, and 27 days after the end of the reference week. These counts are published as they are, and no work has been done to adjust for seasonality or data flow issues.

Latest week

For the week ended 19 July 2020 the most accurate measure, number of paid jobs – 27 days, indicated the numbers of paid jobs (compared with the previous week) were:

2,182,420 total paid jobs (up 11,780 or 0.54 percent)

96,880 paid jobs in primary industries (up 760 or 0.79 percent)

408,820 paid jobs in goods-producing industries (up 500 or 0.12 percent)

1,621,640 in services industries (up 9,510 or 0.59 percent).

Not all enterprises can be matched to an industry, so total paid jobs can differ from the sum of paid jobs of the three industries

