Whittaker’s And Bundaberg Brewed Drinks Celebrate Trans-Tasman Spirit

Whittaker’s has come together with Australia’s iconic Bundaberg Brewed Drinks (Bundaberg), to create its new limited edition Whittaker’s Brewed Ginger Caramel 250g Block. As well as a delicious new chocolate flavour, the partnership reflects the special nature of the trans-Tasman relationship, the synergy between these two family-owned brands, and the resilience of both in working together virtually to create an exciting new product at such a challenging time.

Whittaker’s Brewed Ginger Caramel combines velvety ginger caramel, encased in Whittaker’s super smooth, 5 Roll Refined Creamy Milk chocolate. The decadent ginger caramel filling is made from Bundaberg’s ginger brew that is used to make its much-loved Ginger Beer, without the fizz. The amount of Bundaberg ginger brew provided to Whittaker’s for the chocolate is enough to make 335,600 bottles of Ginger Beer.

Whittaker’s co-Chief Operating Officer, Holly Whittaker, says the two brands’ equally strong focus on quality was important to both in deciding to collaborate on product development.

“Whittaker’s is proud to use only the finest ingredients and make all of our chocolate at our one factory in Porirua, which enables us to control quality from roasting the cocoa beans ourselves to the finished products. Bundaberg Brewed Drinks’ similar approach in using locally grown ginger and even growing and harvesting some of its own ginger, sourcing only the best ingredients and making its products locally fits perfectly with our ethos,” says Holly.

Bundaberg’s CEO, John McLean, who is the son in law of the business’ founder, Cliff Fleming, says the partnership with Whittaker’s is another milestone in the company’s history. It will be their first collaboration with another brand on a product to be widely distributed in supermarkets across Australia and New Zealand.

“Both family businesses have a long-standing commitment to excellence and are entrenched in the trans-Tasman way of life. It makes sense for Australia’s best soft-drink and New Zealand’s Most Trusted Brand to join forces, particularly during a time when consumers are looking for affordable ways to treat themselves. We’re very proud to be a part of this collaboration. We hope this will encourage Aussies and Kiwis to get together with loved ones to share some special moments, great food and delicious brews – while socially distancing, of course,” says John.

While the initial idea of collaboration between Whittaker’s and Bundaberg Brewed Drinks was first proposed in 2018 and product development and testing got underway last year, the critical final six months of development and launch planning have occurred under unique and challenging circumstances. With no possibility of getting together to sample products and review packaging, samples were sent across the Tasman and final product development and campaign planning meetings were held over Zoom.

Together they are creating opportunities as part of the campaign to support the Whittaker’s Brewed Ginger Caramel launch to encourage friends and family on both sides of the Tasman to get together virtually and treat themselves with this unique new flavour that is available nationwide in both countries.

Whittaker’s Brewed Ginger Caramel 250g Blocks are available in all major New Zealand retailers from 24 August. As a Limited Edition product, Whittaker’s Chocolate Lovers should get in quick to try it, while stocks last.

