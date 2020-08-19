Public Encouraged To Utilise COVID-19 Tracer App

Press Release – MidCentral District Health Board

Residents of the MidCentral DHB region are being encouraged to utilise the COVID Tracer App and check in at all places they visit. From Wednesday 19 August at midday it becomes mandatory for businesses to display a QR code for the NZ COVID Tracer …

Residents of the MidCentral DHB region are being encouraged to utilise the COVID Tracer App and check in at all places they visit.

From Wednesday 19 August at midday it becomes mandatory for businesses to display a QR code for the NZ COVID Tracer App.

MidCentral DHB Medical Officer of Health Dr Robert Weir said it was important for people to track their movements to allow for easy contact tracing if the COVID-19 virus reemerges in our community.

“The best way for us to quickly trace close contacts of any confirmed COVID-19 cases and break the chain of transmission is if people keep track of their movements,” Dr Weir said.

“If everyone is utilising the NZ Covid Tracer App, our public health teams can easily and quickly let people know if they have had any risk of exposure directly through the app.

“What’s happened in Auckland with the current cluster of cases is a good reminder to be aware that we can not become complacent about COVID-19 and we still have work to do to keep this virus out.”

To download the COVID Tracer App, you need to visit the Apple Store or Google Play on your device.

When you visit a business or premises, a QR code poster should be on display. The App will provide instructions on how to use the QR code to check in.

If you have been put at risk of exposure to COVID-19, health officials will ensure you receive a notification on your device to let you know of the next steps and whether or not you need to be tested.

If you need help with the app you can call 0800 800 606, or email help@covidtracer.min.health.nz.

For businesses, information on downloading QR code posters is on the Unite Against COVID-19 website at covid-19.govt.nz.

If you do not have access to a device that is capable of downloading the app, you can track your movements manually.

It is recommended that you keep track of the 3 Ws: where you went, when you went there and who you were with. You can track this by keeping a diary or list, or taking time-stamped photos of where you’ve been.

As the MidCentral district remains at COVID-19 Alert Level 2 until Wednesday 26 August, the public are encouraged to maintain physical distancing, wear a mask or face covering if possible, and to uphold high standards of hand hygiene, Dr Weir said.

“If you are sick, stay at home and do not go to school, work or socialise. If you have symptoms of COVID-19, including cough, shortness of breath, sore throat, sneezing or runny nose, or temporary loss of smell, please contact your GP team or Healthline to find out if you need to be tested.”

Contact: Communications Unit (06) 350-8945

Content Sourced from scoop.co.nz

Original url