Business Not Doing Business

Press Release – Auckland Business Chamber

A survey of Auckland Business reveals that not as many are doing the Business Government thinks. In a survey undertaken by the Auckland Business Chamber over the last 24 hours:

Only 20% of businesses are operating at 100%

Only 28% of businesses are operating at 75%

Only 24% of businesses are operating at 50%

Only 18%of businesses are operating at 25% and

10% of businesses are not operating at all

“The number of businesses that are operating at 100% has halved since last week said Chamber CEO Michael Barnett which demonstrates the impact of a level 3 lockdown – this is not sustainable and an approach that is not an immediate default to a level three lockdown each time we have a resurgence at any level needs to be found”.

When asked who would apply for the subsidy only 54% indicated they would but most suggested a direct support to business as well as employees would be welcome. “Businesses accept that the Government subsidy is to support employees and save jobs, but businesses also need to survive if they are to be future employers”.

