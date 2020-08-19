Air New Zealand Provides Clarity On Safety Precautions For Staff

Press Release – Air New Zealand

Air New Zealand is committed to playing its role in protecting New Zealand and the country’s fight against COVID-19.

Air New Zealand Chief Executive Officer Greg Foran has spoken with Health Minister Chris Hipkins today and outlined the precautions the airline is taking.

“We understand the Government is considering options for improvements to their current testing regime and we are completely supportive of this. The protocols we currently have in place to prevent staff from contracting COVID-19 have been established in conjunction with the Ministry of Health. We know these have been working because since early April, we haven’t had a case of COVID-19 in the airline.

“However, we acknowledge that all systems and processes should be regularly reviewed, and we are committed to working with Government to do even more to protect our staff, customers and New Zealanders from COVID-19.”

Air New Zealand has worked closely with Ministry of Health officials in implementing the measures in place today. High, medium or low risk destinations are set by the Ministry of Health and this risk matrix is reviewed regularly. Measures include:

On all flights Crew wear masks and gloves when interacting with passengers Crew wear full PPE when dealing with unwell passengers

For medium risk layovers, including Narita, Hong Kong, Shanghai Air crew wear masks and gloves when moving through the terminal Air crew use private crew transport to hotels, not mixing with other passengers Air crew isolate in hotels, limiting trips outside to 1hr per 24-hour period Air crew are not allowed to use the hotel gym or pool while on layover Air crew are not allowed to meet with other crew while on layover

For high risk layovers – San Francisco and Los Angeles Air crew wear masks and gloves when moving through the terminal Air crew use private crew transport to hotels, not mixing with other passengers Air crew isolate in hotels for duration of layover Air crew are not allowed to use the hotel gym or pool while on layover Air crew are not allowed to meet with other crew while on layover All food must be delivered to rooms On return home, air crew must isolate for 48 hours, complete a COVID-19 test, then isolate until test results are known



Additional measures

In addition to the Ministry of Health measures outlined above, Air New Zealand has also put in place a range of its own measures, including:

Segregating A320 crew so they do not operate both internationally and domestically

Cleaning the aircraft with antiviral products approved for use by aircraft manufacturers and the World Health Organisation

Providing hand sanitiser on board and in airports for customer use

Requiring passengers on board domestic and international services to wear masks, replaced every 3-4 hours on long haul flights

Ensuring aircrew have multiple channels through which to raise concerns

Strongly encouraging Auckland Airport-based staff to be tested in response to the recent outbreak in Auckland. This has resulted in huge numbers of staff presenting for voluntary tests.

Foreign government testing requirements

In addition to the New Zealand Government’s requirements, several of our international destinations require COVID-19 testing of aircrew before departure, on arrival, or both.

This includes prior to operating flights to Hong Kong, China and Samoa.

“Tackling COVID-19 is a team effort and we want to ensure we’re doing our part to help minimise the spread and keep our communities safe,” says Mr Foran.

“It’s fair to say our pilots and cabin crew have borne the brunt of the impact of COVID-19, on a very personal level. This has tremendous impact on their everyday life and wellbeing. As does having to self-isolate back at home upon returning from higher risk destinations. This causes disconnection from family, friends and everyday activities,” he says.

“To be clear, most of our international destinations have strict protocols in place to ensure crew are not exposed to COVID-19 during their layover.

“Any crew who are symptomatic, or who have had to break isolation offshore to seek medical attention, for example, must enter quarantine on return to New Zealand.

“Our crew take their responsibility of keeping themselves, their colleagues and our customers safe very seriously. We stand with them and appreciate what they are doing to return people to their homes and get our economy moving again.”

