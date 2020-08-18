‘V Shaped’ Recovery Delivers Record Property Sales In New Zealand

Press Release – Tall Poppy Real Estate

The faster than expected recovery from the first wave of Covid-19 is just one of the factors behind a record month for Tall Poppy Real Estate, with the company reporting its highest ever sales of 224 homes during July 2020.

The quick return to normal life after the Level 4 Lockdown contributed to strong sales across the country. Michael Seymour, a Tall Poppy Owner and Director, says performance in regions like the Bay of Plenty, Taranaki, Nelson and Kapiti helped the company reach the sales milestone.

“The regions are picking up where they left off. Earlier this year, ahead of lockdown, we launched our free marketing package; giving vendors free advertising and presence where buyers are looking most – Trade Me, Facebook and Instagram. At a time when people are being careful with their spending, innovation like this really counts and it gets homes sold in the best way, attracting more buyers and creating obvious competition.

“We’re also seeing more people returning home to New Zealand because of our success in responding to COVID-19, which is also boosting sales,” says Michael Seymour.

Mike DelPrete, an International Real Estate Expert and Director of Tall Poppy is one of those people and has returned to New Zealand with his young family from the United States. He says New Zealand’s market is experiencing a healthy rebound.

